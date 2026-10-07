No Vidyut Jammwal wasn’t crying: He was doing Trataka meditation, a gazing technique to build focus

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram lately, you may have stumbled upon a video of actor and fitness buff Vidyut Jammwal staring blankly into the middle distance while tears stream down his face. He looks less like a Bollywood star and more like a statue undergoing intense mental loading. Also read | I thought I was too busy to meditate until meditation expert Erkin Bek showed me a trick I can do at work: It only takes 3 minutes

What is Vidyut Jammwal actually doing?

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The clip — shot during a promotional event for his upcoming Hollywood film Street Fighter — left fans both amazed and confused. Was he holding back emotion? Was it an intense acting exercise? Or something else?

As curiosity peaked across social media platforms, HT Lifestyle reached out to a yoga expert to clear the air: turns out Vidyut was actually demonstrating Trataka, an ancient yogic gazing technique designed to cultivate laser-sharp focus and still the mind.

Sonakshi Dhamija confirmed the nature of the star’s unblinking stare, telling HT Lifestyle, "It’s Trataka, what he’s doing." She explained, "Trataka is the practice of looking at a point, usually a candle flame, without blinking to develop focus. It’s one of the six kriyas done to purify the mind. His eyes are watering because if you don’t blink, they will water."

What is Trataka meditation?

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{{^usCountry}} According to a September 27 blog post on Yogavijnana.in, Trataka isn't just an internet stunt — it is a foundational practice rooted in classical Hatha Yoga. Mentioned in the Hatha Yoga Pradipik as one of the six shatkarmas (cleansing techniques), Trataka involves holding an unblinking gaze on a single point until concentration deepens and tears flow naturally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a September 27 blog post on Yogavijnana.in, Trataka isn't just an internet stunt — it is a foundational practice rooted in classical Hatha Yoga. Mentioned in the Hatha Yoga Pradipik as one of the six shatkarmas (cleansing techniques), Trataka involves holding an unblinking gaze on a single point until concentration deepens and tears flow naturally. {{/usCountry}}

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Per Yogavijnana.in, modern practitioners view Trataka through two lenses:

1. As a kriya (Cleansing technique): The open-eye stage focuses on physical cleansing through tearing, engaging eye muscles, and sparking mental alertness.

2. As single-pointed meditation (Ekagrata): The second stage occurs after closing the eyes, where the practitioner holds and watches the inner afterimage of the object in the mind's eye.

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Benefits and what science says

While classical claims of curing eye diseases remain anecdotal, research highlighted by Yogavijnana.in pointed to several tangible cognitive and physiological benefits:

⦿ Sharper concentration and working memory: A 2021 study using the Corsi-Block Tapping Task showed measurable gains in working memory, spatial memory, and spatial attention after two weeks of daily practice — outperforming basic eye exercises.

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⦿ Calmer mind and brainwave shifts: A 2010 EEG study by Sharma and Tyagi involving college students noted a direct link between Trataka and increased alpha-wave activity, which signifies relaxed alertness.

⦿ Cognitive control: A 2015 study by Raghavendra and Singh demonstrated that 15 days of Trataka significantly improved selective attention and response inhibition on the Stroop test.

⦿ Reduced mental and visual fatigue: It offers a natural reset after prolonged screen exposure, making it an accessible entry point for those who struggle with eyes-closed seated meditation.

⦿ Yogavijnana, in cautioned that while these peer-reviewed findings are promising, most studies are small and short-term, meaning dramatic claims beyond concentration and relaxation should be met with healthy scepticism.

How to practice safely

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While candle gazing (Trataka candle meditation) is standard, per Yogavijnana.in, variations include:

⦿ Point (Bindu) Trataka: Gazing at a black dot on a white surface.

⦿ Yantra or image Trataka: Focusing on geometric symbols or meaningful imagery.

⦿ Moon (Chandra) Trataka: A gentler, nocturnal practice.

⦿ Internal variations: Gazing at the tip of the nose (Nasikagra) or between the eyebrows (Bhrumadhya).

Step-by-step beginner guide

1. Sit comfortably in a dimly lit room with a lit candle or target at eye level, roughly an arm's length away.

2. Fix your gaze steadily on the point without straining or forcing your eyes open unnaturally.

3. When tears flow or the urge to blink becomes too strong, gently close your eyes.

4. Focus on the faint afterimage behind your eyelids until it fades, then sit in the quiet stillness.

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5. Start with just 3 to 5 minutes and build up gradually.

Who should avoid it

Despite popular belief, Yogavijnana.in highlighted that you do not need to force your eyes open to the point of severe pain, nor does longer staring equate to better results. Overexertion can lead to headaches and eye strain. Furthermore, Trataka is not for everyone. Individuals with glaucoma, cataracts, severe refractive errors, or epilepsy (especially around flickering candle flames) should avoid the practice or consult a physician beforehand.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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