Omicron side effects: Common symptoms to watch out for in Covid survivors

While Omicron is termed as relatively milder than previous variants, some of the post Covid symptoms can persist for weeks and are now being observed in people of all age groups, especially those who have low immunity. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recently termed Omicron as a silent killer and shared how he is suffering from the symptoms even after 25 days of infection.

From fatigue, brain fog, heart trouble, shortness of breath, sleep difficulties to body aches, these common post covid symptoms are being observed in people of all age groups including children and elderly. (Also read: Do we need to worry about post Covid heart complications in kids? Expert take)

"The reasons for prolonged symptoms of Omicron include a persistent inflammatory response in some patients and in other patients an autoimmune process which gets triggered by the Coronavirus which builds up after recovery from Covid. Each person is different with a variable immune response, hence the chances of getting prolonged symptoms after Covid differ from person to person. Post recovery from Covid, approximately 50-60 % of patients have persistent symptoms for 3 weeks or longer," says Dr. Ashutosh Shukla Senior Director – Internal Medicine & Medical Advisor – Max Hospital, Gurgaon.

Who's affected more by post Covid complications?

Although all age groups can get infected with Omicron, but severity of illness can be more in elderly population over 60.

"People with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac diseases, chronic kidney disease, elderly age group, cancer patients, patients on immunosuppressant medication are prone to get severe disease after getting infection with Omicron variant of Covid-19," says Dr Santosh Jha, Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist, Porvoo Transition Care.

"People above 60 years of age and those with one or more comorbid condition are affected more. Those who had a severe covid disease are more likely to get prolonged symptoms. Those people who had high stress or anxiety or depression prior to Covid are more likely to get prolonged symptoms," says Dr Shukla.

Here are some of the common post covid symptoms:

* Lingering fatigue and weakness

* Shortness of breath such as difficulty with breathing

* Lapses of memory, poor concentration and mental fog

* Sleep difficulty

* Muscle pains and Body aches

* Headaches

* Low moods and rapid heart beat

* Post-Covid bronchitis, which can lead to irritating cough

In adults

* Worsening of pre-existing co-morbidities

* Fogginess in the brain

* Weakness post covid.

In children

"It is being seen that a small percentage of children have had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome post covid though some adults have also come with lung fibrosis due to delayed resolution who had to undergo rehabilation exercises for the lungs," says Dr Ashit Bhagwati, Honorary Consultant In Internal Medicine and Honorary Academic Director ICU at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai.

"Most common symptoms seen in post covid patients are headache, lower back pain, lethargy, hair loss, fatigue, anxiety, tingling sensation in ears and breathlessness," says Dr Charu Dutt Arora, Consultant Physician and Infectious Disease Specialist Head, Ameri Health, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.