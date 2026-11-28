HPV (human papillomavirus) is a common virus that most sexually active individuals may be exposed to sometime during their lives, without being aware of it, as it typically does not produce symptoms. According to Dr Amita Naithani, senior consultant – gynae-oncology and robotic surgery at Apollo Athenaa Women’s Cancer Centre, most people recover from the infection spontaneously within a year or two.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Lung cancer in people who have never smoked: Oncologist explains risk factors beyond tobacco and which signs to never ignore

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

However, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, she cautioned that a cause for concern is that some high-risk HPVs can remain in the body for several years.

“Persistent infection is one that lasts for a long time. HPV infection may cause abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix over time. Some of these changes can eventually turn into cervical cancer unless they are found and treated,” she explained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HPV is a common virus that most sexually active individuals may be exposed to sometime during their lives.

How can HPV stay hidden for so long?

{{^usCountry}} The most crucial thing to know about HPV is that an infection is not always symptomatic, according to Dr Amita. Some women have HPV and never experience any symptoms, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most crucial thing to know about HPV is that an infection is not always symptomatic, according to Dr Amita. Some women have HPV and never experience any symptoms, she added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Therefore, being diagnosed with HPV infection should not be a cause for panic. “If a woman tests HPV positive, it does not necessarily mean that she has cervical cancer. Most HPV infections clear up on their own. However, proper monitoring and follow-up with a trained medical practitioner are necessary when harbouring the virus, especially the high-risk types,” she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The process can be understood simply:

HPV infection occurs, usually without noticeable symptoms.

Most infections resolve on their own, but some high-risk infections can persist for years.

Persistent infection may cause abnormal cervical cells, which can eventually become cancer if not detected and treated in a timely manner.

HPV infection occurs, usually without noticeable symptoms.

Why screening matters even when you feel healthy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cervical cancer screening is important because changes in cervical cells are unlikely to show up in early stages, Dr Amita explained, adding that while abnormal changes are taking place, a woman may feel perfectly healthy.

This is where screenings help, as they can detect high-risk HPV or abnormal cells on the cervix before they progress to cancer.

“Screening could be an HPV test, a Pap test or both, depending on the woman's age, her health and her doctor's recommendations,” Dr Amita noted.

In addition, women should see a doctor if they experience any of these symptoms, she cautioned:

bleeding between periods

bleeding after sex

unusual vaginal discharge

ongoing pelvic pain

Having these symptoms may not necessarily indicate cancer, but they can't be overlooked, Dr Amita warned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The HPV vaccine can help prevent serious high-risk types of HPV.

Cervical cancer is largely preventable

The good news is that cervical cancer is one of the cancers that has the potential to be prevented or detected early for a significant impact, Dr Amita noted.

“The HPV vaccine can help prevent serious high-risk types of HPV, and regular cervical screening can detect abnormal changes before they develop into cancer,” she advised. Thus, there are three simple things every woman should remember, according to Dr Amita:

Do not wait for symptoms before thinking about cervical screening.

Speak to your doctor about HPV vaccination and whether it is appropriate for you or your children.

Do not ignore an abnormal HPV or Pap test. Follow-up testing is important, even if you feel completely healthy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“HPV is very common, and no infection with HPV should be feared or stigmatised. Cancer is not a typical result of most infections. The danger is when an infection with a high risk of cancer exists in the body for a long period of time and starts to alter the cells of the cervix, without timely medical care and opinion,” Dr Amita noted.

The message is clear: according to Dr Amita, HPV can go undetected, but cervical cancer can't. “Cervical cancer can be prevented by vaccination or detected at an early stage when it can be effectively managed.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}