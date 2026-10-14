PediaSure for growing children: Benefits, nutrition, and how it fits into a child's routine

As parents, we want the best for our children. It brings us joy to see them grow, learn, and explore the world. However, we often worry about their nutrition. PediaSure Nutritional Drink Powder is made for kids. PediaSure can benefit children who may be struggling with growth, especially when they aren't getting enough nutrition. This can happen for various reasons, such as frequent illnesses that limit nutritional intake or picky eating that results in inadequate nutrition. Consider these factors when assessing a child's growth and dietary needs. PediaSure Nutritional Drink Powder supports children's growth and immunity.

Is it okay for kids to drink PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder every day?

How many times a day should a child drink PediaSure? (Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder is more than just a drink; it is rich in essential nutrients for growing children. Many children face nutrition challenges, whether due to frequent illnesses or picky eating. These factors can slow growth, so parents should pay close attention to their child's diet. Adequate nutrition is crucial for kids' overall development and well-being. PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder helps fill that gap. It ensures your kids get the nourishment they need, even when they don't want to eat.

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A study in Pediatric Child Health found that about 25% of children aged 2-7 are picky eaters. These children often avoid vegetables, protein, and other important food groups, which can lead to nutritional problems. PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder offers a simple solution. It has a complete nutritional profile, providing calories and nutrients that children may not get from their regular diets.

Is it good to drink PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder every day?

One of PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder's main benefits is its balanced formula.

Each serving includes:

Fiber: Digestive health is crucial for children but often overlooked. Nutrients like Arginine and Vitamin K2 support wellness, while Casein Phosphopeptides (CPPs) improve mineral absorption. Vitamins and minerals: This product contains Vitamin D, Calcium, and Iron. These nutrients support bone health and help the immune system. Healthy fats: Support brain growth and energy needs. Protein: Supports growth and muscle development.

Adding PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder to your child's daily routine helps ensure they get the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development. It not only fills their stomachs but also supports their overall health.

Is it okay for kids to drink PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder every day?

In our lives, creating a steady routine for our kids can be tough. PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder is a great solution. It works well for different meals and snacks, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, an after-school treat, or a quick dinner when you’re short on time.

Morning boost: Starting the day with PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder gives your child the energy they need. Serve it with their favorite breakfast, like cereal or pancakes, for a tasty addition. Snack time solution: On those tough afternoons when kids feel low on energy, PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder can be a healthy snack that keeps them full until dinner. Its tasty flavors make it nutritious and enjoyable. Dinner companion: If your kids struggle to finish dinner, consider alternatives to help them get the nutrients they need, even if they don’t eat the main meal.

What are some solutions for fussy eating?

Many children go through a picky-eating phase, which can frustrate parents. Be understanding and patient during this time. PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder can help make mealtimes easier without turning them into a battle.

It’s a great way to try new flavors without the stress of traditional meals. You can also mix it into smoothies or baked goods to boost the nutrition of everyday foods. More than 30% of parents say they give in when their child refuses to eat, to avoid mealtime arguments. Using PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder can help you avoid these conflicts while still giving your child the nutrients they need.

Is it safe to drink PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder?

PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder helps parents by ensuring high-quality nutrition for their children. Each container undergoes strict quality checks, so parents can feel confident their child receives safe, effective nutrition.

PediaSure's Nutritional Drink Powder offers tasty flavors like Vanilla and Chocolate, so even picky eaters can enjoy it. As parents, trust matters, and knowing PediaSure is backed by research helps us give it to our children with confidence.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)