Preity Zinta's ‘weekend workout before cheat day’ makes us want to exercise too

A perfect fitness inspiration on Sunday doesn't exi… oh hello Preity Zinta! Whether she is in Los Angeles or in Mumbai, the Bollywood diva never skips workout, even on a Sunday and her latest viral video straight from celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's fitness studio is enough motivation to get out of bed and hit the grind.

Taking to her social media handle, Preity shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session. Donning a black Nike spaghetti top, teamed with a pair of black tights, a pair of black gloves and a pair of grey sneakers, Preity pulled back her curly tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to keep them of her face during the intense workout.

Lying on a Yoga mat with her hung on a stretch band each, Preity worked on strengthening her core. With her arms outstretched and lying on either side, the actor raised her torso and keeping her lower body off the ground, she pulled down the stretch bands by bending and bringing her knees till her waist and then releasing the pressure to straighten her legs.

Repeating the movements, Preity set the video to the song The Business by Tiesto. She shared in the caption, “Weekend workout before my cheat day @yasminkarachiwala #core #strength #balance #ting (sic).”

Benefits:

A strong core influences the legs and upper body and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising and controlling the pelvis and spine. For improving one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosting energy, core exercises must be performed two to three times a week as they train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. A strong core also protects one against injuries.

