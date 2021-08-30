Preity Zinta’s workout video of planks to pikes Pilates is Monday fitness inspo

Pilates workout has evidently been the fitness trend amid Covid-19 lockdown and hopping back onto the trend is Bollywood diva Preity Zinta who recently returned to her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala’s Pilates studio for a challenging variation on the basic plank. Raising fitness goals a notch higher, Preity performed a full body strengthener with planks to pikes exercise on the Pilates reformer and her latest workout video is exactly the Monday motivation we need to get up and tone our abs.

Taking to her social media handle, Preity shared a video straight from the Pilates studio that featured her sweating it out on a reformer. Donning a grey tank top teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of black socks to ace the athleisure look, Preity pulled back her tresses into a fluffy top knot to keep her hair off her face during the intense exercise session.

Standing on a bar at the end of the Pilates Reformer, Preity started in a high plank position on her hands, not forearms. Keeping her feet on the bar, she walked her hands back towards the slider, sending her hips up towards the ceiling until she reached a pike position.

Performing a few reps of the exercise, Preity finally released the posture. She simply captioned the video, “Back to Pilates with Yas (sic).”

Benefits:

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body with focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do even without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A pilate studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

After the whirlwind year that 2020 and most of 2021 have been, if you are looking to finely tune your brain and nervous system then Pilates should be your go-to physical therapy.

