Urvashi Rautela’s Pilates on BOSU ball is fitness inspo to tone our rusted limbs

Nailing one complex exercise after another, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been inspiring fans and fitness enthusiasts towards a healthier lifestyle, with regular glimpses of her robust workout sessions and this week was no different. Making jaws drop in awe over her balancing skills, Urvashi performed Pilates on a BOSU ball at the gym and that is exactly the fitness inspo we need to exercise our rusted limbs after months of lockdown.

Taking to her social media handle, Urvashi shared a video featuring her rowing a loaded barbell on a BOSU ball which motivated us to get out of bed in quest of our fitness goals and hit the grind this Friday. Donning a glossy brownish-golden sports bralette top, teamed with a pair of similar shimmery tights, Urvashi completed her athleisure attire with a pair of black sneakers and pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the intense exercise session.

Placing one foot on the BOSU ball with her knee bent and keeping the other stretched behind her with toes touching the floor and balancing her body weight, Urvashi held a 50 kgs barbell in her hand. Tilting her body forward and holding the barbell in hand, Urvashi moved it in rowing motion along the sides of her torso, all the while lifting her arms up to her shoulders.

Displaying incredible balance, focus and leg stability, the actor performed the exercise for some time while standing on one foot with her other leg lengthened behind her. She captioned the video, “50KGS BOSU BALL BALANCED ROWING ECCENTRIC ISOMETRIC SPLIT SQUAT. LOOKS EASY BUT ITS NOT THAT EASY. Can’t wait for all you guys to try out this workout & remix reels with me (sic).”

Benefits:

Rowing is a Pilates workout that targets the arms and shoulders and strengthens them, especially the mid back and the back of the shoulders. Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body with focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance.

Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do even without the use of a reformer. After the whirlwind year that 2020 and half of 2021 have been, if you are looking to finely tune your brain and nervous system then Pilates should be your go-to physical therapy.

BOSU Balance Trainer or BOSU ball is an inflated rubber hemisphere attached to a rigid platform with the dome side facing down and strengthens the core, hips and lower extremities and prevents injury risks while working on other things like cardio endurance, speeding up metabolism rate and burning more fat during and even after the workout. BOSU, which stands for "both sides up", makes almost every exercise more challenging as it provides an unstable surface while the device remains stable.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter