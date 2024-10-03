Psychedelics can cure anxiety and depression? Here’s what recent study states

Psychedelics are used by lot of people for counterculture and spiritual experiences. It also comes with the risk of misuse and dependency that can be harmful for the mind and body. However, a recent study states that psychedelics may be the answer to chronic mental conditions such as anxiety and depression. The study, led by neuroscientist Vidita A Vaidya, at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, in collaboration with researchers from Cornell, Yale, and Columbia, stated that psychedelics may be the answer to opening up new avenues of treatment for mental conditions. Keeping hallucinations aside, psychedelics can be effective in reducing chronic mental conditions such as anxiety and depression. (Unsplash)

The study demonstrated a complex interaction between the psychedelic drug, the receptors, and the specific neurons in a specific location of the brain – further leading to reduction of anxiety-like symptoms.

Psychedelics and brain pathway

The study was conducted with the usage of serotonergic psychedelic 2,5-dimethoxy-4-iodoamphetamine (DOI) - a substance commonly used in medical research. It was observed that DOI targeted fast firing PV-positive interneurons - this further helped in sending calming signals to other parts of the brain, especially calming the overactive circuits in the brain associated with anxiety.

In the ventral hippocampus, the complex interaction between the drug, receptors and the specific neurons helped in reducing anxiety-like symptoms.

The lead of the study, Vidita A Vaidya explained that identifying the part of the brain took at least three years. Finally, the researchers were able to identify ventral hippocampus as the area of the brain where the psychedelics work. Then they had to identify the neurons that get activated by the drug. Then they were able to identify the population of the neurons in the specific part of the brain where the drug works – this helped in reducing the anxiety-like symptoms.

The study can further pave the way for improving treatment options for anxiety disorders to understand how psychedelics can work. Keeping hallucinations aside, these drugs can be effective in reducing chronic mental conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.