Raising a child in a stressful household? Psychologist shares how parental stress can affect children

For many individuals, becoming a parent is one of life’s greatest joys. However, life as a parent is not always rainbows and butterflies. Parents have to juggle multiple roles and responsibilities, trying to give their kids a happy life while supporting their own personal and professional goals.

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Parenthood comes with an unspoken pressure to get things right, because we are often made to believe that good parents should always know what is best, shared psychologist Rima Bhandekar with HT Lifestyle. Over time, the pressure to do everything right can become constant, affecting both parents and children.

How parental stress affects children

Bhandekar explained that when parents are always stressed, they cannot provide children with the attention and support they need. This leaves an imprint on the growing mind, which can manifest in different ways.

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{{^usCountry}} In the words of the psychologist, “When parents are under constant stress, they may find it difficult to give their children the emotional attention and reassurance they need, even when they want to. Children pick up on this, and it can show in different ways. Some may become withdrawn or insecure, while others may become irritable, aggressive or struggle to manage their daily routines, emotions and schoolwork.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the words of the psychologist, “When parents are under constant stress, they may find it difficult to give their children the emotional attention and reassurance they need, even when they want to. Children pick up on this, and it can show in different ways. Some may become withdrawn or insecure, while others may become irritable, aggressive or struggle to manage their daily routines, emotions and schoolwork.” {{/usCountry}}

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The psychologist pointed out that it does not mean that a stressed parent will automatically harm their child. “What matters is recognising the signs of stress early and taking steps to manage it,” she stated.

Stressed parents may find it difficult to provide their child with the attention their child needs.

How to recognise the effects of parental stress in children?

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According to Bhandekar, there are multiple signs that point to parental stress likely affecting the child. The include:

Changes in the child’s behaviour

Children who repeatedly feel unheard may struggle to express their emotions

Reduced confidence and sense of emotional security in children

Seeking reassurance or withdrawing

“With children today also navigating social media, online comparison and peer pressure, having a parent they can turn to without fear of being judged becomes especially important”, emphasised the psychologist.

She further pointed out ways to manage parental stress and support children. They include:

Learning self-regulation skills that can help manage reactions

Recognising children’s emotional needs and responding calmly

Listening to children with patience and always reconnecting after an argument

Making room for parents’ own wellbeing

“A child does not need a perfectly calm parent. They need a parent who can recognise when they are struggling, seek support and show them that emotions can be handled with care,” noted the psychologist.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Rima Bhandekar is a senior psychologist and manager at Mpower Helpline, with 15 years of experience in clinical psychology. She is trained in handling distress calls and providing counselling support to individuals across all age groups.