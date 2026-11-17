Actor Ranveer Singh has ventured into the men’s personal care space with entrepreneur Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, as the duo launch a new brand called H.I.M (Handsome Indian Man). The brand, launched under OFF/BEAT, focuses on skincare, haircare and body care products designed specifically for Indian men. (Also read: Shruti Haasan makes a style statement in gorgeous grey saree while enjoying rainy weather in Chennai; here's how to recreate her look )

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The launch comes with a campaign featuring both Ranveer Singh and Aman Gupta, introducing the brand’s identity and product range. The concept draws inspiration from a comment that stayed with Ranveer: “Too handsome for an Indian.” The founders have used the phrase as a starting point to create a brand centred on Indian identity, confidence and everyday personal care.

Ranveer Singh's sculpted look in new ad campaign

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In the campaign film, Ranveer appears shirtless, with the visuals drawing attention to his defined abs, muscular arms, broad shoulders and toned physique. He is seen sporting a carefully styled look, with his hair falling into place during a flip sequence that recalls his appearance in Dhurandhar.

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{{^usCountry}} The film uses these shots to introduce the actor’s grooming routine and the products in the H.I.M range. Ranveer is also seen presenting the brand’s face wash, shampoo and body wash, moving between skincare, haircare and body care as he speaks about the range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film uses these shots to introduce the actor’s grooming routine and the products in the H.I.M range. Ranveer is also seen presenting the brand’s face wash, shampoo and body wash, moving between skincare, haircare and body care as he speaks about the range. {{/usCountry}}

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His on-screen styling, which includes the shirtless look and hair-flip sequence, forms a central part of the campaign’s visual approach. Aman Gupta also features in the film alongside Singh, with both founders appearing in the launch advertisement.

What is H.I.M by Ranveer Singh

H.I.M stands for Handsome Indian Man. The brand says its name and identity are intended to celebrate Indian men without qualifications or comparisons. It has been launched under OFF/BEAT, with a focus on men’s personal care and products developed with research into Indian male skin.

The initial collection comprises eight products across three categories: face, hair and body care. The range covers everyday grooming products, including skincare, haircare and body care essentials. The brand says the products have been developed keeping the specific requirements of Indian male skin and hair in mind.

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The formulations also feature IN·XT™, a proprietary technology that the company identifies as part of its product development approach.