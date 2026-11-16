Shruti Haasan makes a style statement in gorgeous grey saree while enjoying rainy weather in Chennai; here's how to recreate her look

Shruti Haasan is here to show you how to make a statement in an elegant grey saree. The actor, known for her quirky style, often mixes contemporary fashion with traditional looks, and her latest saree appearance is proof of that. On November 15, Shruti took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, giving fans a glimpse of her saree look against the backdrop of Chennai’s beautiful monsoon weather. (Also read: Sharvari serves double dose of glamour as she turns showstopper for Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla in disco-inspired dress and dramatic red ethnic look )

Dressed in a graceful grey saree, she perfectly embraced the season's moody charm. “Rainy days keep my heart happy and grey, loving the gorgeous weather in Chennai so much these days,” she wrote in the caption. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes.

Shruti Haasan makes a style statement in grey saree Shruti looked graceful in a muted slate-grey saree adorned with delicate all-over micro-motifs and an intricately designed border. The lightweight fabric featured a fluid drape, creating an effortlessly elegant appearance while maintaining a relaxed, comfortable feel.

The monochromatic colour palette, complemented by darker charcoal detailing along the pallu, added depth and sophistication to the ensemble. Rather than opting for dramatic embellishments or bold colours, Shruti embraced the beauty of subtle detailing, proving that simplicity can make a powerful fashion statement.