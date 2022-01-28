Sanya Malhotra is kickboxing her way through the week

Sanya Malhotra is our fitness goal. The actor, when not working for the big screen, is usually spotted being in her beast mode at the gym. Be it a yoga routine, or a high intensity workout or kickboxing, Sanya takes up everything about fitness with equal pervour and enthusiasm. Sanya also keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start working out regularly.

Sanya is a regular at the gym of Tridev Pandey – her fitness trainer, Tridev makes sure to share snippets of Sanya's fitness game on his Instagram stories. They are usually reshared by Sanya on her respective Instagram stories as well. From acing workouts with callisthenic ropes to being in animal mode through her intense workout routine, Sanya never fails to set the fitness bar higher for us to conquer.

A day back, Tridev shared yet another short glimpse of Sanya's workout routine. For the midweek, Sanya opted for an intense session on kickboxing. In the video, shared by Tridev on his Instagram stories, Sanya can be seen punching repeatedly on a boxing pillow hanging in front of her. Dressed in a black sports bra and a black pair of gym trousers, Sanya can be seen engrossed in her kickboxing routine. Tridev simply added a boxing glove emoticon and a fire emoticon to express his appreciation to Sanya's dedication. Take a look at the snippets of Sanya's workout routine here:

Instagram story of Tridev Pandey.

Kickboxing, as performed by Sanya, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning the extra calories faster and maintaining the weight of the body. It also helps in improving the coordination of the muscles and boosting energy. Kickboxing also helps in enhancing the posture of the body and boosting confidence. Kickboxing makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine as well.