Sensitive skin needs protection, not endless products: Dermatologist shares the right approach to daytime care and nighttime recovery

Sensitive skin can be tricky to manage. One day, your regular moisturiser may feel perfectly comfortable, and the next, even a familiar product may leave your skin feeling irritated, tight or red. With countless skincare trends, products and active ingredients competing for attention, figuring out what works can often become more confusing than helpful. So, should sensitive skin really have a complicated skincare routine, or is keeping things simple the better approach?

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, consultant dermatologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, explains why sensitive skin needs more protection and less experimentation, and how a simple day-and-night skincare routine can help maintain a healthy skin barrier. (Also read: High AQI alert: From acne and premature ageing to hair fall, dermatologist shares 10 tips to protect your skin and hair )

A simple routine for sensitive skin

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“Skincare for individuals with sensitive skin does not have to be about piling on products or constantly correcting perceived imperfections. It should start with protecting the skin throughout the day and helping it recover naturally at night,” says Dr Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} Throughout the day, the skin is exposed to several external factors, including sunlight, heat, pollution, dust and fluctuations in humidity. These environmental stressors can put additional pressure on the skin barrier, leading to irritation, dryness and increased sensitivity. Exposure to ultraviolet rays can also contribute to pigmentation, premature skin ageing and inflammation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout the day, the skin is exposed to several external factors, including sunlight, heat, pollution, dust and fluctuations in humidity. These environmental stressors can put additional pressure on the skin barrier, leading to irritation, dryness and increased sensitivity. Exposure to ultraviolet rays can also contribute to pigmentation, premature skin ageing and inflammation. {{/usCountry}}

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A simple skincare routine can help sensitive skin stay comfortable and maintain its protective barrier.

“During the daytime, the primary aim of skincare should be protection. A gentle cleansing routine, along with products that support the skin barrier and protect against environmental damage, can go a long way. Sunscreen and physical protection, such as hats, umbrellas and protective clothing, are particularly important for those who spend considerable time outdoors,” she explains.

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However, an elaborate skincare routine is not necessarily better, especially for people with sensitive skin. Harsh scrubs, excessive exfoliation, very hot water, heavily fragranced products and combining multiple active ingredients can compromise the skin barrier and aggravate irritation.

“Following every new skincare trend is not always helpful. A small but consistent routine is generally easier for sensitive skin to tolerate than a complicated regimen involving multiple products,” Dr Singh adds.

Why nighttime skincare matters

While daytime skincare focuses largely on protection, nighttime is an opportunity to support the skin's natural recovery process. After a day of exposure to sunlight and environmental pollutants, the skin benefits from a gentle routine that maintains hydration and supports its protective barrier without causing further irritation.

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“During the night, the focus should be on recovery and barrier support. The idea is to use gentle, suitable products that help maintain the skin's hydration and natural protective functions. If concerns such as pigmentation, acne or recurring irritation persist, a dermatologist can recommend appropriate products based on the individual's skin type and specific concerns,” says Dr Singh.

Dr Smriti Naswa Singh says a small, consistent routine can help maintain hydration and the skin barrier.

She also advises people with sensitive skin to exercise caution when introducing new skincare products. “It is important not to introduce several new products at once. Adding products individually makes it easier to understand how the skin responds and identify anything that may be causing irritation,” she says.

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Ultimately, the objective of skincare should not be to achieve flawless or perfect-looking skin but to maintain skin that is hydrated, comfortable and capable of protecting itself.

“Consistency is key when dealing with sensitive skin, not abundance. Protecting the skin during the day, supporting its recovery at night and paying attention to the early signs of irritation can help simplify and optimise a skincare routine. The future of skincare, particularly for sensitive skin, is probably not about doing more but about understanding what kind of care and protection the skin needs and providing it when required,” concludes Dr Singh.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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