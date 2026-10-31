High AQI alert: From acne and premature ageing to hair fall, dermatologist shares 10 tips to protect your skin and hair

With pollution levels continuing to rise across Delhi-NCR, your skin and hair may be feeling the impact too. From unexpected breakouts and dullness to scalp irritation and hair fall, smog can take a toll on your everyday beauty routine.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anil KV Minz, senior dermatologist, Marengo Asia Hospitals and Genesis Skin and Hair Clinic, Faridabad, explains how rising pollution levels affect skin and hair health, the warning signs to watch out for, and essential skincare and haircare precautions during high-AQI days. (Also read: Cancer in young adults: Oncologist explains 9 early warning signs and common myths )

How air pollution damages the skin and hair “Air pollution has a significant impact on both skin and hair. Tiny particulate matter and pollutants settle on the skin, clog pores and can trigger acne flare-ups, sudden breakouts and skin eruptions. During periods of high AQI, people may notice that their skin becomes rougher, duller and more acne-prone,” says Dr Minz.

“Prolonged exposure to high levels of air pollution can contribute to premature ageing. The free radicals generated by pollutants accelerate collagen breakdown and can lead to increased wrinkles and other visible signs of ageing,” explains Dr Minz.

“Pollution weakens the skin barrier, making the skin more sensitive and irritable. People may experience redness, itching, burning sensations and increased sensitivity that were not present before the rise in AQI,” he adds.

Exposure to pollutants such as particulate matter, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and ozone can aggravate oxidative stress and inflammation. These effects may worsen existing skin conditions, including psoriasis, eczema and atopic dermatitis. Long-term exposure to certain pollutants may also contribute to an increased risk of skin malignancies.