Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: From eating 1 meal a day to hitting gym for just half hour, how the actor stays fit and toned

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday today, November 2. The actor, who will soon be seen in his much-awaited film King, treated fans to a song on his birthday. Titled Tu Mil Jaaye, the song not only offers a glimpse of his chemistry with Deepika Padukone but also of the toned body he worked hard on for the movie.

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But how does the actor ensure he stays in shape even in his 60s? While it takes a full-fledged team and trainers to stay in shape for a film, there must be some lifestyle choices Shah Rukh Khan practises in his daily life. He revealed the same in a 2024 interview with The Guardian. As the actor celebrates his 61st birthday, here's a look at his daily routine.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daily regimen

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{{^usCountry}} In the interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh confessed that his life’s dream was to have a ‘six-pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with my arm around her, blood on my face and a gun in my hand’. As for his daily regimen, it isn't what you would expect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh confessed that his life’s dream was to have a ‘six-pack, wear a white vest, have a lady with my arm around her, blood on my face and a gun in my hand’. As for his daily regimen, it isn't what you would expect. {{/usCountry}}

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Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday today, November 2.

According to the actor, he generally eats only one meal – a personal choice unrelated to intermittent fasting – and hits the gym for just half an hour a day. “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2 AM, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep,” he said in the interview.

What does Shah Rukh Khan's diet look like

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In a 2016 conversation with RJ Devanggana, Shah Rukh disclosed what his diet looks like when he was asked whether he indulges in a cheat meal while dieting. The actor confessed that he wasn’t a fan of fancy food and preferred simple, traditional dishes. However, when he is invited to a friend or relative’s house, he eats everything, from biryani to lassi and other ghee-soaked dishes.

“I naturally lean towards very basic food. Apart from these, I don't snack or eat anything else. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I am not fond of lavish or elaborate dishes),” he said in the video.

The superstar added that his meals usually comprise sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and occasionally a small portion of dal. “I have been eating like this every day for many years without much variation,” he added.

About King

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Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, alongside Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.