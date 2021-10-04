Shardiya Navratri 2021: Tips to boost your energy levels while fasting

Shardiya Navratri is just round the corner and many of us will be fasting on all nine days dedicated to Goddess Durga's nine avatars. While fasting is a good way to detox, it can also make us sluggish or sleepy as we are not having enough salt or food. But we certainly don't want to feel that way as there is so much to do in Navratri and a lot of get-togethers and events to attend.

By including certain herbs and energy-boosting foods in our diet, we can maintain our energy levels while fasting and reap its health benefits too. Sipping warm water throughout the day, having foxnuts, peanuts and almonds and herbal preparations like Triphala are some of the tips you could follow to ensure your productivity doesn't go down during this festive time.

Ayurveda has an ancient practice of fasting for maintaining and regaining health. Fasting also gives a person much-needed rest from the continuous intake of food. The Ayurvedic term to practice fasting is ‘Pratyahara’- the word derived from two Sanskrit words: “prati,” which translates as against, and “ahara,” which means anything taken into the body, says Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Pharmacist and Founder and Director, Vedas Cure.

"In practicing pratyahara, the person consciously chooses what to take into one’s body-mind-spirit, whether it is food, breath, or sensory input. Pratyahara is a two way process, choosing to avoid unhealthy edibles and opening up to what is beneficial and contributes to nutrition, health and happiness of mind and body," he adds.

Chawla also opened up on liquids and herbs recommended by Ayurveda during the auspicious 9-day Navratri fasting.

CCF tea: Made up of cumin, coriander and fennel seeds, this tea is quite effective in removing the toxins. The tea not only helps curb the cravings, it is also good for your digestive system.

Triphala: It is another very effective herbal combination that is beneficial for most people during a fast as it is a gentle detoxifier and supports the digestive system while promoting healthy elimination. Lemon, ginger, cardamom, mint etc are also good to remove toxins from the body.

Energy-boosting nuts: Ayurvedic fasting is all about starting to feel better and lighter as the body welcomes rejuvenation, increased energy, and clarity. Nuts such as peanut, foxnut, almonds, walnuts, cashew are recommended as energy boosters during the time of fasting, says Chawla.

Drink warm water: Sipping warm water throughout the day is the ultimate tip to maintain hydration and cleansing levels in body. Haritaki, triphala or castor oil can promote cleansing by balancing the dosha (vata-health, pitta-energy & kapha-mood). Consulting Ayurveda pharmacist or expert is the best option to work upon a dosha based on your ‘prakriti’. (the physiological balance and constitution)

"It is common to have a little headache as toxins are released and the body is being purified bit by bit. These are all common signs and will go away in a short time. If these symptoms persist, it is recommended to stop the fasting," says Chawla.

