Shardiya Navratri 2021: Have a feast this Navratri with these delicious recipes

Navratri 2021: The auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri is just around the corner, which means it is time to gorge on the festive-special delicacies. There are so many popular dishes made from ingredients like buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), barnyard millet (samak rice) and sago (sabudana) that can be easily prepared at your home and enjoyed with your special ones. Here are some lip smacking recipes that'll please your taste buds this Navratri.

Sabudana Tikki

Sabudana Tikki(Unsplash)

Before beginning the preparation for this dish, wash and soak the sabudana for 15 minutes. Then, start by sieving the kuttu flour in a flat tray. Add soaked sabudana, sendha namak, mashed boiled potatoes, green coriander and green chillies to the flour. Kneed it all together to make a smooth dough with water and rest it for about 15 minutes. Make patties from the dough and fry them in moderately heated oil on a slow flame. Serve hot with mint chutney.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana khichdi(Shutterstock)

To make sabudana khichdi, begin by washing sabudana in water and then soak it for about an hour. Once done, drain the water and let it rest over a thick cloth for another hour. Once the water is gone, mix sabudana with peanuts, salt, and chilli powder. In a pan, heat ghee, add jeera, lal mirch and kadhi patta. Add sabudana mixture and cook it on low heat. Once done, take it off the heat, add the lemon juice and serve.

Kuttu Cheela

Kuttu Cheela(Instagram/@__cuisine_culture__)

To make this delicious dish, all you have to do is make a smooth batter with water, kuttu atta, besan, mashed potato, cumin powder, and a pinch of rock salt. Combine chopped onion, chilli, ginger, and coriander to the batter. Then, heat a pan and pour ghee over it. Spread the kuttu mixture with a paddle on the pan, and once there are bubbles, flip it and cook for a few more seconds. Serve with mint chutney or tomato ketchup.

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana Kheer(Unsplash)

To prepare sabudana kheer, begin by soaking sabudana in water for 30 minutes. Cook the soaked sabudana in a cup of water until soft. Add milk, sugar, dry fruits of your liking, and cardamom powder and mix well till it thickens. Serve.

Millet Uttapam

Millet Uttapam (For representation purpose only). (Instagram/@sareesandsourdough)

To make this dish, wash and soak urad dal and methi seeds, and barnyard millet for 5-6 hours separately. Then, drain the water and grind the urad dal into a fine paste. In the same container, grind the barnyard millet and combine both the mixtures. After that, cover it with a lid and let it ferment for 6-8 hours or overnight.

Once you have prepared the batter, mix salt, chopped onions, green chillies, ginger and cumin seeds. Then, heat some oil on the pan and spread the batter on top of it. Flip when the bottom turns brown. Cook for another half minute on medium flame. Serve with the chutney of your choice.

This year Navratri falls on Thursday, October 7 and will end on October 15, 2021. It is a Hindu festival that lasts nine nights. It holds great significance for the devotees of Maa Durga, as they pray to the different avatars of the goddess each day during the nine-day celebration. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

