Shardiya Navratri 2021: When is Shardiya Navratri? Date, time and shubh muhurat, here's all you need to know

Shardiya Navratri 2021: The month of Ashwin (September 23 to October 22) of the Hindu calendar is considered auspicious as it marks the beginning of Shardiya Navratri, a nine-day long Hindu festival during which devotees worship Goddess Durga. The festival holds great significance for the devotees of Maa Durga, as they pray to the different avatars of goddess Durga each day during the nine-day celebration. It is also a commemoration of the victory of good over evil, as goddess Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura by combining the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. It is also believed that Maa Durga travels from Devlok to Earth during Navratri and takes away all the troubles of her devotees.

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. On the eighth day, also known as Ashtami, and the ninth day, called Navami, devotees of Maa Durga invite young girls for Devi Prasad and Kanya Pujan. Additionally, nine young girls dressed as the nine avatars of the goddess are worshipped, as it is believed young girls are the manifestation of the natural force of creation.

When is Shardiya Navratri 2021?

According to the Hindu calendar, this year Shardiya Navratri falls on Thursday, October 7. The festival will end on October 15, 2021.

Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat for Ashtami Puja

On Ashtami, the eighth day of Navaratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped by the devotees. This year Ashtami Tithi falls on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. It will start on October 12, 2021, at 09:47 pm and end on October 13, 2021, at 08:07 pm.

Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat for Navami Puja

The final day of Navratri is called Navami. It is the ninth day of the festival when people immerse the idol of goddess Durga in a water body. Navami Tithi will start on October 13, 2021, on Wednesday from 08:07 pm and end on October 14, 2021, 06:52 pm.

This year, the festival of Vijay Dashami or Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter