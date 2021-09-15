Fasting during Ganesh Chaturthi? Follow these tips for healthy eating

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in India might be muted this time due to Covid-19 pandemic, but devotees are leaving no stone unturned to make it special in their own way. September 10 marked the first day of the 10-day festival that started with 'Sthapana' of Lord Ganesha idol at home amid much fanfare. Many people observe fast during Ganesh Chaturthi. “Some observe it on the first and last day of the festival, while others on all ten days. Devotees of Gauri also keep fast on the day of Gauri Sthapna during Ganesh Utsav,” says Vrushali Vishal Ghosalkar who celebrates Ganesh Utsav with her family every year.

"During fasting, it is advisable to adopt satvik meal, once a day in one sitting, and during day time, you can eat fruits, milk and its products, fruit juice, kheer, rajgira, bhagar, singhara. The method of cooking should be steamed, roasted or shallow fry," says Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietitian, CDE, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Who all are not advised to fast?

"Children, older people, nursing mothers, pregnant women, people having a medical condition like Diabetes, heart disease, cancer, tuberculosis, renal disease, any other illness should not keep fast as this may impact their health," says Mahadik.

Foods for fasting

She also talked about foods one should eat during fast while listing out their health benefits:

Rock salt: Rock salt contains more minerals than common salt, but it is always good to use iodized salt, even while fasting. As the rock salt is less processed and hence contains many impurities which may have severe health hazards.

Fruits: Rich in antioxidants, high in fibres, minerals, fruits improve immunity, ease digestion, prevent constipation and dehydration.

Buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata) or water chestnut flour (Singhare ka Atta), Rajgira ka Atta (amaranth flour), barnyard millet (samvat ke chwaal) are some of the healthy options. Low in calories, they contain a good amount of protein, are gluten-free, easy for digestion, rich in dietary fibre, give satiety, contain minerals like iron, calcium and magnesium.

They also help to lower cholesterol, control diabetes with their high fibre content. They are gluten-free hence easy for digestion.

Use sugar-free or stevia for sweet preparations.

