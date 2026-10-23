Smog affects your eyes too: Doctor shares care tips, common mistakes and signs you need medical help

Smog is primarily associated with respiratory problems, so most health advice focuses on protecting your lungs. But your eyes are exposed to polluted air too, making their protection an equally important health concern.ALSO READ: 9 eye makeup mistakes that may damage your eyes: From tightlining to sharing mascara

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Dr Tushar Grover, medical director at Vision Eye Centre, walked us through some common eye complaints that arise during winter smog season.

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“During the end of the year, the same complaints begin to show up: stinging, burning, red and watery eyes. This is not surprising," he said.

Why do you need to pay particular attention to eye health? The doctor cautioned that the eyes are among the first to feel the effects of pollution.

Why do dry eyes water during smog season?

The eyes are sensitive to pollution, yet many people brush off watering and irritation as a regular seasonal problem.

The doctor warned, “One thing many people do not realise is that watering is often a sign of dryness. When the surface of the eye gets dry and irritated, it produces extra tears as a reflex. So watery eyes do not mean your eyes are well lubricated. This is why smog symptoms deserve to be taken seriously and not brushed off as seasonal irritation.”

How to protect your eyes?

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{{^usCountry}} Protecting your eyes during smog season means reducing exposure to poor air quality and keeping indoor air cleaner and managing irritation. Dr Grover shared these simple steps to help care for eyes: 1. Reduce your exposure Check the Air Quality Index (AQI) before stepping out and limit time outdoors on days with poor air quality.

Wear wraparound glasses or sunglasses outdoors as they offer protection against wind and larger particles, but not fine airborne particles.

Do not rely on an N95 mask for your eyes. It protects the airways, not the eyes. 2. Keep indoor air cleaner Keep windows closed during heavily polluted periods.

Consider a properly sized HEPA air purifier, especially in the bedroom.

Avoid incense, candles and smoking indoors, as they add to the particles in the air. 3. Care for irritated eyes Use preservative-free lubricating eye drops to keep the eyes moist for longer.

Keep the eyelids clean.

Use a cold compress if the eyes feel irritated.'

Do not scratch or rub itchy eyes, as this makes the irritation worse. What you should not put in your eyes? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protecting your eyes during smog season means reducing exposure to poor air quality and keeping indoor air cleaner and managing irritation. Dr Grover shared these simple steps to help care for eyes: 1. Reduce your exposure Check the Air Quality Index (AQI) before stepping out and limit time outdoors on days with poor air quality.

Wear wraparound glasses or sunglasses outdoors as they offer protection against wind and larger particles, but not fine airborne particles.

Do not rely on an N95 mask for your eyes. It protects the airways, not the eyes. 2. Keep indoor air cleaner Keep windows closed during heavily polluted periods.

Consider a properly sized HEPA air purifier, especially in the bedroom.

Avoid incense, candles and smoking indoors, as they add to the particles in the air. 3. Care for irritated eyes Use preservative-free lubricating eye drops to keep the eyes moist for longer.

Keep the eyelids clean.

Use a cold compress if the eyes feel irritated.'

Do not scratch or rub itchy eyes, as this makes the irritation worse. What you should not put in your eyes? {{/usCountry}}

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If your eyes are continuously red and itchy, do not keep using eye drops.

Your eyes feel irritated, you may be tempted to resort to familiar home remedies, but the expert cautioned using these without knowing whether they are suitable. Here are the steps:

Do not use ‘redness-removing’ eye drops on a regular basis.

Do not use antibiotic or steroid drops unless a doctor has advised them.

Never put rose water or any other home remedy directly into the eyes.

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Avoid self-medicating, and seek prompt medical help.

What should lens wearer do?

During high pollution days, wear glasses, not contact lenses.

The doctor advised contact lens users to be cautious, as wearing glasses is a sensible choice when pollution levels are high. If your lenses cause redness or discomfort, remove them and seek advice before wearing them again.

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Who should be careful?

There are some people who are more vulnerable to seasonal eye problems. Dr Grover cautioned, “Those who already have dry eye disease or allergies, or who have recently had eye surgery, may need a treatment plan made for them. It is better to speak to your eye doctor before the smog gets worse, not after.”

When to see a doctor?

Do not resort to self-medication or home remedies, if you see these signs:

Redness that does not go away

Severe pain

Sensitivity to light

Discharge from the eye

Blurred vision

These can point to something more than irritation from pollution, and they need to be checked urgently.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.