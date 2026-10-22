9 eye makeup mistakes that may damage your eyes: From tightlining to sharing mascara
Some eye makeup techniques and practices make your eyes vulnerable to irritations and infections. Learn from an expert what you need to avoid.
From smoky eyes and sharp cat-eye wings to glittery cut creases and softly smudged kohl, eye makeup can transform your look. But behind the blending and precision, hygiene is important for your eye health. Many eye makeup habits can actually increase the risk of irritation and infections.
ALSO READ: Eye injury first aid: Doctor shares steps to take if dust gets in your eye or a ball hits it
Dr Janhvi Mehta, consultant in opthalmology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre Mumbai, highlighted common eye makeup mistakes and shared ways to make your routine safer.
She described the potential risks: “Eye makeup can enhance your appearance, but incorrect use or poor hygiene can increase the risk of eye irritation, infections, allergies, and even damage to the delicate structures of the eye.”
Here are some common mistakes she flagged that you need to avoid:
1. Using expired eye makeup products
- Mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadows can become breeding grounds for bacteria over time.
- Using old products may lead to conjunctivitis, eyelid infections, or inflammation.
- Mascara should ideally be replaced every three months, while eyeliners and eyeshadows should be changed regularly according to their condition.
2. Sharing eye makeup
- Sharing mascara, eyeliner, or brushes can transfer bacteria and viruses between people.
- Even a single use of someone else’s eye product can increase the risk of infections.
3. Applying eyeliner on the inner eyeline
- Tightlining or applying kajal on the inner rim of the eyelid can block the openings of the meibomian glands, which produce the oily layer of tears.
- This may worsen dry eye symptoms, irritation, and fluctuating vision, especially in people prone to dry eyes.
4. Sleeping with eye makeup on
- Leaving makeup overnight can clog eyelid glands, irritate the eye surface, and increase the risk of blepharitis (eyelid inflammation).
- Always remove eye makeup gently before sleeping.
5. Applying makeup too close to the eye surface
- Loose glitter, pigments, or poorly formulated products can enter the eye and cause scratches on the cornea or allergic reactions.
- Avoid products that shed particles easily, especially near the lash line.
6. Using dirty brushes and applicators
- Makeup brushes collect oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria.
- Clean brushes regularly and allow them to dry completely before use.
7. Using waterproof makeup excessively
- Waterproof mascara and liners require stronger makeup removers and more rubbing during removal.
- They can irritate the eyelids and contribute to lash breakage.
Finally, the expert warned that redness, itching, swelling, burning or excessive watering after applying makeup should not be ignored. Stop using the suspected product and see a doctor if symptoms persist. She also recommended choosing ophthalmologically tested products. As a rule of thumb, never use products past their expiry date, avoid applying makeup when you have an eye infection, and always remove makeup gently with a clean makeup remover.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.