9 eye makeup mistakes that may damage your eyes: From tightlining to sharing mascara

From smoky eyes and sharp cat-eye wings to glittery cut creases and softly smudged kohl, eye makeup can transform your look. But behind the blending and precision, hygiene is important for your eye health. Many eye makeup habits can actually increase the risk of irritation and infections.

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Dr Janhvi Mehta, consultant in opthalmology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre Mumbai, highlighted common eye makeup mistakes and shared ways to make your routine safer.

She described the potential risks: “Eye makeup can enhance your appearance, but incorrect use or poor hygiene can increase the risk of eye irritation, infections, allergies, and even damage to the delicate structures of the eye.”

Here are some common mistakes she flagged that you need to avoid: