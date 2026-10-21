From cleansing to moisturising, a guide to prep your skin before festive makeup for a smooth and long-lasting base
These essential skin prep steps you should follow before applying long-lasting makeup for festive celebrations.
Every festive season, we spend so much time deciding what makeup to wear, which foundation to use, and how to get that perfect finish. But one thing that often gets overlooked is the skin underneath. You might have a great foundation, but if your skin isn't ready for it, even the best products can be difficult to work with. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaishnavi Jain, beauty expert, makeup artist, educator, entrepreneur, and head of product development at PAC Cosmetics, shared ways to prep your skin for long-wear festive makeup.
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Keep it simple
Jain advised to start with a cleanser that you already use and following with your regular moisturiser. Your skin shouldn't feel tight or dry after washing your face. At the same time, you don't want to apply so many products that your face feels heavy before you've even started with makeup.
“Even if you have oily skin, skipping moisturiser entirely is not the solution. The key is finding something that suits your skin,” said Jain. If your skin is on the oilier side, a lightweight moisturiser may work well, while drier skin might need something richer. Give it a few minutes to settle before applying your base.
Avoid new skincare products
“Another thing I'd avoid is trying out a new skincare product the night before a wedding or a festive party,” said Jain. You never really know how your skin might react, and redness or irritation can make getting your makeup right much harder. If you want to exfoliate, do it a little earlier and stick to what your skin is already used to.
Primer is important
According to Jain, primer is useful, but you don't necessarily need to apply the same one everywhere. Most of us have different needs across the face. The forehead and nose might get oily, while the cheeks feel perfectly normal or even dry. Applying a little mattifying primer where you need it, rather than covering your entire face, can help your makeup look more natural. For daytime events, sunscreen should be part of your routine too.
Apply foundation in layers
When you finally get to foundation, take your time. Apply it in layers; see where you need more coverage. Adding too much product at the beginning can make your base look cakey after a few hours. A little powder around the oily areas and a setting spray at the end can help without making the skin look flat.
“Festive days can be long, and your makeup doesn't have to look untouched every minute. The goal is to feel good in it, enjoy yourself, and not spend the entire evening worrying about your foundation,” said Jain. A familiar skincare routine and a few thoughtful steps before makeup can make getting ready that much easier.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of your expert with any questions about any condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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