From cleansing to moisturising, a guide to prep your skin before festive makeup for a smooth and long-lasting base

Jain advised to start with a cleanser that you already use and following with your regular moisturiser. Your skin shouldn't feel tight or dry after washing your face. At the same time, you don't want to apply so many products that your face feels heavy before you've even started with makeup.

Every festive season , we spend so much time deciding what makeup to wear, which foundation to use, and how to get that perfect finish. But one thing that often gets overlooked is the skin underneath. You might have a great foundation, but if your skin isn't ready for it, even the best products can be difficult to work with. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaishnavi Jain, beauty expert, makeup artist, educator, entrepreneur, and head of product development at PAC Cosmetics, shared ways to prep your skin for long-wear festive makeup.

When you finally get to foundation , take your time. Apply it in layers; see where you need more coverage. Adding too much product at the beginning can make your base look cakey after a few hours. A little powder around the oily areas and a setting spray at the end can help without making the skin look flat.

According to Jain, primer is useful, but you don't necessarily need to apply the same one everywhere. Most of us have different needs across the face. The forehead and nose might get oily, while the cheeks feel perfectly normal or even dry. Applying a little mattifying primer where you need it, rather than covering your entire face, can help your makeup look more natural. For daytime events, sunscreen should be part of your routine too.

“Another thing I'd avoid is trying out a new skincare product the night before a wedding or a festive party ,” said Jain. You never really know how your skin might react, and redness or irritation can make getting your makeup right much harder. If you want to exfoliate, do it a little earlier and stick to what your skin is already used to.

“Even if you have oily skin, skipping moisturiser entirely is not the solution. The key is finding something that suits your skin,” said Jain. If your skin is on the oilier side, a lightweight moisturiser may work well, while drier skin might need something richer. Give it a few minutes to settle before applying your base.

“Festive days can be long, and your makeup doesn't have to look untouched every minute. The goal is to feel good in it, enjoy yourself, and not spend the entire evening worrying about your foundation,” said Jain. A familiar skincare routine and a few thoughtful steps before makeup can make getting ready that much easier.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of your expert with any questions about any condition.