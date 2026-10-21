Eye injury first aid: Doctor shares steps to take if dust gets in your eye or a ball hits it

Your eyes are sensitive and vulnerable to irritation or injury from everyday hazards, such as a splash of cleaning liquid or dust in the air. The first instinct is to rub them or try some home remedy for the pain. But each eye-related emergency has a different course of first aid.

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We asked Dr Tushar Grover, medical director at Vision Eye Centre, what the first steps should be after an eye injury. He warned that common reactions, such as rubbing the eye or trying home remedies, can worsen the injury.

He said, “In my experience, many serious eye injuries become worse not because of the injury itself, but because of the delay in getting proper treatment, or because of the wrong home remedy being used in those first few hours. If in doubt, skip whatever you were about to try at home, and go see a doctor instead. It really is better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your eyes.”