Suffering from fatty liver disease? Follow these nutrition tips for managing it

A healthy liver is crucial for leading a disease-free life. One of the most important organs of our body, liver produces proteins, bile that digests fats and disease-fighting antioxidants, stores carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals and very importantly cleanses our body and removes toxins and other harmful substances.

There are various factors that may contribute in causing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease like high cholesterol in the body, obesity, high blood sugar levels, high levels of triglycerides, metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome and sleep apnea.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija who often shares health and nutrition hacks on social media took to her Instagram page to share facts about a common disease of liver called nonalcoholic fatty liver that affects nearly 1 in 4 Indian adults. We get this disease not because of drinking excess alcohol but due to extra calories.

Once you are aware of your liver problem, you must consult your doctor for early diagnosis and treatment. If unchecked this could lead to more serious complications like cirrhosis. Makhija says there is no prescription drug that can help reverse nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, but maintaining a healthy weight, proper nutrition and regular exercise could be the best defence against this liver disease.

Makhija also posted about nutrients that can help heal NAFLD (nonalcoholic fatty liver disease):

Take a look:

Grapefruit

Grapefruits, which contain the potent antioxidants naringenin and naringin, have been shown to fight the chronic inflammation that triggers liver scarring (fibrosis).

Milk thistle

Milk thistle’s “secret weapon” against liver disease is an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring and immune system-boosting compound known as silymarin. This powerful flavonoid helps to protect liver cells and may even assist in their regeneration.

Makhija says that studies suggest a serving size of 420 to 600 mg of silymarin per day, combined with vitamin E for maximum benefit.

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), an amino acid, replenishes the liver’s supplies of all-important glutathione, which plays a vital role in neutralizing drugs and environmental toxins. Makhija advises a dose of 600 to 1,800 of NAC a day. She also asks to check first with your integrative doctor before using NAC for fatty liver disease.

Avoid these foods

It's also important to avoid alcohol, refined sugar, proinflammatory trans fats, heavily processed foods and fast (“junk”) foods.

Detox drink to help with fatty liver disease:

Lemon-ginger green detox juice

Try this classic recipe for a liver-nourishing juice. Lemon provides antioxidant vitamin C, while ginger is both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Plus, the celery contains apigenin and luteolin, the same potent antioxidants found in parsley.

Recipe

*Chop a large cucumber, few stalks of celery, a ½-inch of peeled fresh ginger and juice of two lemons.

*Blend with a half cup water until smooth

*Strain and enjoy

