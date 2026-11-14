Are online searches making you a nervous parent? A gynaecologist reveals everything about the 'Google doctor effect'

From checking pregnancy symptoms to searching for newborn care advice, many parents turn to the internet before consulting a doctor. While online information can improve awareness, misinformation, self-diagnosis and unnecessary anxiety can influence important health decisions.

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Pregnancy and early parenthood bring several questions, concerns and uncertainties. From understanding changes during pregnancy to recognising a baby's symptoms, parents often turn to online sources for quick answers. “A simple search can provide thousands of articles, videos, personal experiences and medical opinions within seconds” Dr Rakhi Wagh, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynecology, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune tells Health Shots. However, not everything available online is accurate, and relying on unverified information can sometimes create confusion rather than provide reassurance.

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This growing dependence on online health searches is often called the 'Google Doctor Effect'. While digital platforms have made health information more accessible, they have also made it easier for people to self-diagnose or follow medical advice without understanding whether it applies to their individual situation.

When online searches increase anxiety?

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During pregnancy, women may search for every new symptom, including abdominal discomfort, headaches, swelling, nausea or changes in fetal movements. Reading about serious medical conditions can create unnecessary fear, even when the symptom may have a common explanation. Similarly, new parents may become anxious after searching for information about a baby's feeding pattern, sleep routine, skin changes, or breathing sounds. Social media can further add to the confusion, as personal experiences are often presented as universal medical advice. What worked for one pregnant woman or newborn may not be suitable for another.

The danger of self-diagnosis

One major concern is that parents may delay medical consultation after following online remedies or advice. Some may start supplements, change prescribed medicines, follow restrictive diets during pregnancy or try home treatments for newborns without consulting a healthcare professional.

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{{^usCountry}} Pregnancy is a sensitive period when nutritional requirements, medication safety and medical needs vary from person to person. Similarly, newborns, particularly premature babies, require careful monitoring. Symptoms such as fever, poor feeding, breathing difficulty or unusual sleepiness should never be assessed through internet searches alone. How can parents identify credible information? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pregnancy is a sensitive period when nutritional requirements, medication safety and medical needs vary from person to person. Similarly, newborns, particularly premature babies, require careful monitoring. Symptoms such as fever, poor feeding, breathing difficulty or unusual sleepiness should never be assessed through internet searches alone. How can parents identify credible information? {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors advise parents to rely on recognised hospitals, government health portals, medical associations and qualified healthcare professionals for information. They should be cautious about content that promises instant results, recommends stopping prescribed treatment or promotes unverified remedies.

It is also important to remember that online information cannot replace a physical examination, medical history or diagnostic tests. Parents should use internet searches to prepare questions for their doctor rather than make treatment decisions independently.

A balance between awareness and medical advice

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The internet can be a useful tool for understanding health conditions and becoming more informed. However, every pregnancy and every child is different. Instead of allowing online searches to create fear, parents should discuss their concerns openly with their gynaecologist or paediatrician. Being informed is important, but knowing when to stop searching and seek professional medical advice is equally important.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)