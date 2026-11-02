The new Diwali hair care products: Why effortless, polished hairstyles are replacing over-the-top looks

Diwali brings a series of occasions to dress up for, from home puja at home to evening celebrations and visits with family and friends. For anyone planning their festive looks, hair becomes another detail to sort out. But festive hairstyling is changing, with effortless, polished styles increasingly replacing elaborate, high-maintenance looks.

What are some easy and elegant hairstyles for Diwali?

Are We Overstyling? The Rise of “Effortless Hair” (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



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Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Dhruv Sayani, MD and Founder of Ccigmaa Lifestyle and KT Professional, shares some simple, elegant hairstyles for Diwali. These styles work for different hair lengths and look great with traditional or modern outfits.

1. It is a lot to ask of a single hairstyle

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Diwali can mean an evening puja at home in the evening, followed by rounds of family visits and festive gatherings. An elaborate updo takes hours to build, and by the end of the evening, the pins have shifted, and the spray has set stiff. So requests are shifting to softer blowouts. Sleek ponytails. Loose waves and clean middle partings that need very little else. Hair that looks styled without looking labored.

2. The outfit explains much of it

A heavily embroidered sari, a statement blouse, or a set of bold jhumkas already demands attention, and a dramatic hairstyle on top gives the eye too much to take in. Keep the hair relaxed and the whole look sits more comfortably, which counts for something by the end of a long evening.

3. One style also goes further than it used to

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A soft blowout worn to a festive dinner can be freshened up for the next occasion. Loose waves sit as easily with a sari as with something more contemporary. A sleek ponytail works for a daytime puja and an evening gathering without anyone needing a new look.

4. Some occasions still ask for more

For Diwali, many women dress in their finest, with heavy jewelry and a maang tikka resting on the parting, and a neat low bun with fresh flowers suits that well. Regional customs and ceremonial dressing can still make a statement, and that won't go away. Outside those moments, though, comfort and repeat wear matter more than they used to.

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5. The salon chair shows it first

Ahead of Diwali, hair professionals are hearing fewer requests for a completely different hairstyle for every occasion. More clients ask for healthy-looking hair and a good cut. They want styling they can manage themselves, and treatments that help the hair hold its shape with little effort.

By the time Diwali comes around, the best hairstyle is usually the one nobody is thinking about yet.

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