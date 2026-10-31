Are you unknowingly giving up activities? A cardiologist warns of what your heart might be trying to tell you

When was the last time you took the stairs without thinking twice, walked to the market without needing a break, or said yes to an outing without worrying about how tiring it might be? Sometimes, the first sign that something has changed with your health is not a new symptom, but an activity you have quietly given up.

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“A morning walk gets shorter, a flight of stairs calls for a pause, or a favorite weekend outing starts to feel like too much effort,” Cardiologist Dr. Sumanto Mukhopadhyay tells Health Shots.

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It is easy to put these changes down to age, but they may be telling you something worth investigating. A simple “activity audit” can help you connect the dots. Instead of asking only whether you feel unwell, compare what you could comfortably do a few years ago with what you can manage today.

What happens after 60 minutes of walking?

Could you walk the same distance without stopping? Have stairs that once felt routine become difficult? Have you cut back on morning walks, stopped playing a favorite sport, or become less inclined to leave the house? Do everyday activities like grocery shopping, gardening, or household chores take more effort than before?

At what age does your body physically decline?

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These questions are especially relevant after the age of 45, when declining stamina may be attributed entirely to aging. However, a persistent change in exercise tolerance or everyday activity should not automatically be dismissed as a normal consequence of aging.

What are the first signs of heart valve problems?

People with heart valve disease may experience breathlessness during activity, unusual fatigue, dizziness or light-headedness, swelling in the feet or ankles, and palpitations. These symptoms can also have other causes, but if they persist, are unexplained, or worsen, they warrant discussion with a healthcare professional.

Heart valve disease can develop gradually, allowing people to adapt their routines without recognizing the underlying problem. Someone who becomes breathless while walking may take shorter routes, while another person may avoid stairs or social activities that involve physical exertion. Eventually, these adjustments can become part of daily life, making it harder to recognize a change in health.

Looking back can help restore that perspective

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{{^usCountry}} A simple three-part comparison offers a useful starting point: What could I do before? What can I do now? What changed in between? Family members can also help identify differences that an older relative may have overlooked. A parent who once traveled regularly may begin avoiding trips, while someone who enjoyed gardening, shopping, or meeting friends may increasingly prefer to stay home. These observations cannot establish a diagnosis, but they can prompt a timely conversation about health.

If breathlessness, fatigue, dizziness, swelling, or palpitations are new, persistent, or interfere with everyday activities, consulting a doctor can help determine the cause. Depending on the symptoms and medical history, the evaluation may include a physical examination and an echocardiogram, commonly called a 2D echo. This ultrasound test helps assess the heart's structure and how its valves function. An activity audit is not a diagnostic test {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A simple three-part comparison offers a useful starting point: What could I do before? What can I do now? What changed in between? Family members can also help identify differences that an older relative may have overlooked. A parent who once traveled regularly may begin avoiding trips, while someone who enjoyed gardening, shopping, or meeting friends may increasingly prefer to stay home. These observations cannot establish a diagnosis, but they can prompt a timely conversation about health.

If breathlessness, fatigue, dizziness, swelling, or palpitations are new, persistent, or interfere with everyday activities, consulting a doctor can help determine the cause. Depending on the symptoms and medical history, the evaluation may include a physical examination and an echocardiogram, commonly called a 2D echo. This ultrasound test helps assess the heart's structure and how its valves function. An activity audit is not a diagnostic test {{/usCountry}}

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It helps people recognize changes that might otherwise go unnoticed and decide when to seek medical advice. Getting older doesn't mean giving up the activities that make everyday life enjoyable. Noticing changes in physical ability can help distinguish an expected adjustment from a potential health concern.

Start your activity audit today

Think about three activities you could comfortably do a few years ago but now find difficult or tiring, or that you've stopped altogether. Note when these changes began and whether you have experienced symptoms such as breathlessness, unusual fatigue, dizziness, or palpitations. If you notice a persistent or unexplained decline, schedule a consultation with your doctor and discuss whether further evaluation, including an echocardiogram, may be appropriate.

The question is simple: What have you stopped doing, and could your health be the reason? Taking that first step can help you understand the change and decide what to do next.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)