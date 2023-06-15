Climate change has profound effects on human health, leading to a range of physical, mental and social impacts and it is well known that rising temperatures contribute to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly affecting vulnerable populations while changes in precipitation patterns and warming temperatures facilitate the spread of vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue fever. Poor air quality resulting from increased wildfires and pollution exacerbates respiratory conditions and cardiovascular diseases. Tips to protect your health from the effects of climate change (Photo by Ma Ti on Unsplash)

Disruptions in food production and water availability due to climate change contribute to malnutrition, food insecurity and waterborne diseases. Climate-related events, such as natural disasters and displacement, have significant mental health implications leading to stress, anxiety and depression.

Marginalised populations are disproportionately affected, exacerbating existing health inequalities hence, addressing climate change is crucial to protect human health, necessitating comprehensive strategies that mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, enhance adaptation measures and prioritise the well-being of vulnerable communities. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant Internal Medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mira Road, revealed, “Climate change is no longer limited to polar bears. It is not a future problem. It is jeopardising our health and well-being as we know it, and certain areas are facing the brunt of it. Rising temperatures may rob people of 50 to 58 hours of sleep each year. Every year, that's equivalent to losing more than a week of sleep. People find it more difficult to sleep in hot weather, especially if they do not have access to cool or air.”

He echoed, “Rising temperatures and fluctuations in rainfall can make places more or less friendly to disease vectors like mosquitos and ticks, potentially causing malaria, dengue, and Lyme disease to spread into previously unaffected areas. Warmer temperatures increase ozone pollution, often known as smog, which damages the airways and aggravates asthma and chronic lung disorders such as emphysema and bronchitis; ozone pollution may also induce asthma. Warmer temperatures also cause plants to generate more pollen, and many allergy sufferers are reporting that their allergies are worsening and the allergy season is lengthening.”

Dr Ravi Gaur, Founder and Director at DRG Path Labs in New Delhi and Chairman at Unipath Specialty Laboratories in Ahmedabad, shared, “The climate change is one of the risk factors most doctors consider when assessing their patients for certain conditions. The change in weather is a natural phenomenon .Our bodies get used to a certain climate and seasonal transition. Of late there have been disturbances in the climate and environment – prolonged spells of summer, unexpected rain leading to sudden lowering of temperatures etc, ends up confusing our body and health.”

He cautioned, “Changes in weather basically challenges our immune and musculoskeletal system. The fluctuating temperatures provide an apt condition for different groups of viruses to flourish, which then spread contagious diseases. The common health conditions that can be triggered by a sudden change in the weather include - infections and illnesses of the upper respiratory tract, sinusitis, seasonal asthma and bronchitis, diarrhoea, muscle aches, dengue, malaria etc. Use of ACs can create a false sense of security.”

He advised, “It is advisable to stick to natural surroundings more than artificial ones. We need to live as close as possible to nature. Invest in your immunity every single day. A strong immunity is the only way to deal with changing weather conditions. Hydrate well, take adequate sleep, meditate, use stress management techniques, excercise, healthy diet etc helps in building immunity and keep us safe from adverse effects of climate change.”