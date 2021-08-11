Uric Acid: Rujuta Diwekar explains how it affects us, ways to keep it in check

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar routinely shares important information about nutrition, health, immunity and more to her social media handles and most recently Rujuta decided to educate her followers on what uric acid really is, how it affects us, why there may be issues on account of the same, and how one can keep it in check.

Sharing a video of herself standing in front of a white board as she explained in detail about the metabolite, Rujuta wrote in the caption, "All about Uric acid. - understanding Uric acid - what to do to keep it in check - food, hydration and exercise. Reduce - smoking, alcohol, packaged food, long meal gaps and long sitting hours. Focus on - sleeping better, regular home cooked food, hydration and exercise. (sic)"

In the video, Rujuta started by entailing how as soon as one hears kidney issues or problems on account of uric acid they stop consuming spinach, tomatoes and dal, she explained how if one does this they may not have many options let. Rujuta started by explaining what uric acid is, sharing how it is a natural waste product or metabolite that comes from purine which is created is formed by the natural cell breakdown.





Rujuta explained how uric acid is something that is created in our body daily and it only causes problems when there is a malfunction in the body, specifically the kidneys. She expressed how one needs to make sure the clearance of uric acid is important, and that this increases on account of smoking, alcohol and a sedentary lifestyle. She also expressed that this is the main reason why men are more affected by this as they are more prone to all these factors. She also shared that people need to exercise and drink more water if they wish to control their uric acid.

