Want a plump pout this winter? Dermatologist shares easy hack to manage chapped lips

Mark Strom, a dermatologist, keeps sharing skincare-related insights and tips on his Instagram profile. From dark spots to dandruff, the dermatologist's Instagram profile is replete with hacks and tricks on having better and healthier skin. A few days back, Mark Strom shared a reel on a super easy hack for managing chapped lips. "Apply a hyaluronic acid serum twice per day and cover with petroleum jelly afterward," Mark Strom shared the hack to never having chapped lips again.(Instagram/@dermarkologist, Pexels)

Mark Strom shared a video of himself with the text - “My patient after I tell her that it’s possible to plump her lips without fillers or other injections by applying a hyaluronic acid serum twice per day and then covering with petroleum jelly.”

Chapped lips are a common issue, especially in the winter season. Often people go for fillers and injections to get plump lips. However, it's easier than we thought. "Plumped lips without filler or other injections? It's possible! Apply a hyaluronic acid serum twice per day and cover with petroleum jelly afterward," read an excerpt of the dermat's caption.

What is hyaluronic acid?

"Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that will draw water into the lips helping plump them up, while petroleum jelly is occlusive that will prevent water evaporation from the surface of the lips. This combo works great for preventing chapped lips as well," the dermatologist explained in the caption.

How is hyaluronic acid beneficial?

In an earlier interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Sajal Haldar, Orange Tree- Aesthetic and Hair Restoration Centre shared the way hyaluronic acid's hydration abilities can significantly benefit skin. "Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water and has the ability to disperse this moisture evenly to skin cells, upping hydration levels, smoothing lines and making skin appear fuller, plumper, and smoother. Similar to collagen and elastin, the amount of naturally-occurring hyaluronic acid in our bodies decreases as we get older. An additional dose of hyaluronic acid can help offer the suppleness and richness that the skin needs to stay younger and healthier."

