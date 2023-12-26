If you are dreaming of a perfectly amazing skin, there are so many skincare products out there that promise to make our skin perfect but in the middle of all these choices, two superstars have come into the spotlight: hyaluronic acid and retinol. Often referred to as the "Dream Team" of skincare, these ingredients have garnered widespread acclaim for their remarkable benefits but here's the thing - understanding their roles and the optimal times for their application is the key to getting the best out of them. Hyaluronic acid and retinol: Why and what time to join this match made in anti-ageing skincare heaven (Photo by Twitter/Nuala_Woulfe)

Hyaluronic Acid: The Hydration Magic

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saloni Vora-Gala, Clinical and Cosmetic Dermatologist and Medical Head at Dr. Sheth's Skin and Hair Clinics in Mumbai, shared, “Hyaluronic acid, often hailed as the ultimate hydrating hero, is a naturally occurring substance within our skin. It possesses the remarkable ability to attract and retain moisture, making it an essential ingredient for maintaining plump, supple, and youthful-looking skin.One of the standout features of hyaluronic acid is its compatibility with all skin types. Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, this superstar ingredient works harmoniously to quench your skin's thirst for moisture. By creating a moisture-retaining barrier on the skin's surface, hyaluronic acid ensures that the skin remains hydrated throughout the day, combating dryness, flakiness and fine lines.”

The Optimal Time: Morning Application

Dr Saloni Vora-Gala advised, “To harness the full potential of hyaluronic acid, consider incorporating it into your morning skincare routine. Applying hyaluronic acid serum in the morning serves as an effective shield against the daily assault of environmental pollutants, helping your skin stay resilient and radiant.”

Retinol: The Age-Defying Elixir

Dr Saloni Vora-Gala explained, “Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, has long been revered as a gold standard in anti-ageing skincare. Its ability to accelerate skin cell turnover, stimulate collagen production, and combat fine lines and wrinkles has made it a staple in the routines of countless skincare enthusiasts.While retinol's transformative benefits are undeniable, its potency requires cautious and strategic application. New users are often advised to start with a lower concentration and gradually increase usage to avoid potential irritation. Additionally, sun protection becomes even more critical when using retinol, as the ingredient can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight.”

The Optimal Time: Evening Application

Dr Saloni Vora-Gala revealed, “Due to its potential to increase skin sensitivity and promote cell turnover, retinol is typically recommended for nighttime use. By applying retinol before bed, you provide your skin with the opportunity to repair and rejuvenate overnight. This is the ideal time for the ingredient to work its magic without the interference of sun exposure.”

The Collaborative Approach

Dr Saloni Vora-Gala elaborated, “While hyaluronic acid and retinol shine independently, their potential is magnified when used together. The key is to apply them strategically to maximize their benefits without causing irritation. You can apply hyaluronic acid first, immediately after cleansing, while the skin is still slightly damp. This allows the acid to trap moisture against the skin's surface, preparing it for the subsequent steps. After hyaluronic acid, incorporate other serums or treatments, and then, if using retinol, apply it as the last step before moisturizer. This layering technique ensures that both ingredients are absorbed effectively and work in harmony to address hydration and anti-aging concerns.”

She added, “For HA, you can also opt for bioremodeling, often synonymous with the renowned Profhilo procedure and known for effective and long-lasting results. Profhilo involves injecting ultrapure hyaluronic acid into specific areas of your skin. The utilization of Profhilo can be complemented by the concurrent application of topical retinol to yield a synergistic effect. Profhilo functions by enhancing skin hydration and stimulating collagen production, leading to improved skin texture and elasticity. Transformation happens on a cellular level with visible improvements that last long after the hyaluronic acid has dissipated.”

The skin expert concluded, “When combined with topical retinol, which is known for its cell turnover and collagen-boosting properties, the results can be even more remarkable. Retinol accelerates cellular renewal, thereby optimizing the skin's capacity to absorb and retain the benefits of Profhilo. Together, these treatments can promote a more vibrant and youthful complexion, addressing both hydration and rejuvenation aspects effectively. It's essential to listen to your skin's needs and consult with a dermatologist if you're unsure about which products, treatments, and routines are best suited for you.”