Skin flooding trend: Tips on strategic layering of skincare products to achieve deeper and longer-lasting hydration

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, a new trend has emerged that promises to revolutionise hydration routines: Skin Flooding and this technique involves the strategic layering of skincare products to achieve deeper and longer-lasting hydration. Central to this skincare tsunami is the serum, which takes the spotlight in delivering transformative benefits to the skin. Skin flooding: Tips on strategic layering of skincare products to achieve deeper and longer-lasting hydration (Photo by Conatural)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, MBBS, Clinical Cosmetologist, Medical Head and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics, revealed the basics of skin flooding -

1. Cleanser as the Foundation: The skin flooding routine begins with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities and prepare the canvas for subsequent products. A clean surface ensures that the following layers can penetrate effectively.

2. Serum, the Star Player: The heart of skin flooding lies in the application of a high-quality serum. Serums are formulated with concentrated active ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants. These potent components penetrate the skin deeply, providing intense hydration and addressing specific skincare concerns.

3. Moisturiser, the Sealant: Following the serum, a moisturiser acts as a sealant to lock in the benefits of the previous layers. It creates a protective barrier on the skin, preventing moisture loss and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the routine.

Elaborating upon the serum's role, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee explained -

1. Deep Hydration: The serum is the powerhouse of the skin flooding routine, delivering deep hydration to the skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid attract and retain moisture, plumping the skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Targeted Treatment: Serums often contain targeted ingredients to address specific skincare concerns. Whether it's brightening, anti-aging, or soothing properties, the serum tailors the routine to individual needs.

3. Enhanced Absorption: Serums are designed with smaller molecular structures, allowing them to penetrate the skin more effectively. This enhances the absorption of active ingredients, ensuring optimal results.

4. Long-Lasting Effects: The concentrated nature of serums means that a little goes a long way. A few drops can provide profound benefits, contributing to a more sustainable and cost-effective skincare routine.

Talking about the art of layering, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee highlighted -

1. Thin to Thick Consistency: The key to effective skin flooding is layering products in order of consistency, from thin to thick. This ensures that each product is absorbed without interference, maximising their individual benefits.

2. Wait Time Between Layers: Allowing a brief wait time between each layer allows the skin to absorb the products fully. This patience contributes to the effectiveness of the skin flooding routine.

Asserting that skin flooding is not just a skincare routine, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee said, "It's a transformative experience for your skin. By embracing this trend and understanding the crucial role of the serum, individuals can elevate their skincare game, achieving a radiant and hydrated complexion. As the wave of skin flooding continues to gain momentum, it's clear that this technique is not just a passing trend but a paradigm shift in the way we approach skincare. Dive into the world of skin flooding and let the serum lead the way to radiant, revitalised skin.