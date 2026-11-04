Is your loved one’s 'just tired' a sign of heart trouble? A cardiologist warns of these alarming changes that you can’t ignore

In many Indian households, caregiving begins long before anyone calls it that. A daughter notices that her father no longer walks to buy milk. A spouse sees him stop midway up the stairs. A son living in another city hears the same response during their regular calls: “Tired today.” Individually, these moments may seem insignificant. Over time, however, they can point to a gradual change in everyday life.

The everyday signs that deserve attention

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The heart has four valves that regulate blood flow. When a valve narrows or does not close properly, the heart has to work harder. Aortic stenosis, which becomes more common with age, occurs when the valve through which blood leaves the heart narrows.

The symptoms can be easy to overlook because they often resemble the effects of aging. People may blame breathlessness on the weather, fatigue on a restless night, and dizziness on general weakness.

People may also start avoiding activities that make them uncomfortable, making the symptoms less noticeable even as their daily lives become increasingly restricted.

While these changes do not necessarily indicate heart valve disease, persistent symptoms or a noticeable decline in everyday activities warrant medical attention. Families often notice this gradual shift.

They may remember when the morning walks became shorter, temple visits grew less frequent, or a favorite armchair replaced time spent outdoors. These observations don't establish a diagnosis, but they can help you know when to consult a healthcare professional.

Turning observations into action

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Instead of describing a loved one as simply becoming slower, families can focus on specific changes. When did the symptoms begin? Which activities trigger them? Has the distance they can walk comfortably decreased? Have they experienced swollen ankles, dizziness, fainting, or a racing heartbeat?

Keeping a record of these changes can make a medical consultation more productive. Family members can also help organize prescriptions, previous reports, and questions for the doctor. Having someone accompany the patient can help when there are several medicines or instructions to understand, while ensuring the patient's concerns and preferences remain central to the conversation.

“Depending on the symptoms and the doctor'sclinical assessment, the doctor may recommend a 2D echocardiogram. This non-invasive ultrasound test produces moving images of the heart and helps assess how its valves function. The US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute identifies echocardiography as a commonly used test for diagnosing heart valve disease,” Cardiologist Dr Shafiq Mattummal, Meitra Hospital, Calicut, tells Health Shots.

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{{^usCountry}} For adults above 55, it is worth asking a healthcare professional whether an echocardiogram is appropriate as part of their health assessment, particularly when symptoms or other clinical findings raise concerns. Awareness of this need is growing in India. According to the UNFPA India Aging Report 2023, the population aged 60 and above is projected to increase from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million by 2050. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For adults above 55, it is worth asking a healthcare professional whether an echocardiogram is appropriate as part of their health assessment, particularly when symptoms or other clinical findings raise concerns. Awareness of this need is growing in India. According to the UNFPA India Aging Report 2023, the population aged 60 and above is projected to increase from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million by 2050. {{/usCountry}}

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As more families navigate the needs of older relatives, care may involve several people: a family member living nearby, a child checking in over video calls, and a trusted neighbor who can help in an emergency. Sharing observations and responsibilities can make it easier to recognize changes and seek timely care.

Helping a loved one navigate TAVR

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In some patients, severe aortic stenosis may require valve replacement. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), also known as TAVI, may suit certain patients. The procedure involves guiding a replacement valve to the heart through a catheter, usually inserted through a groin blood vessel.

Whether TAVR is appropriate depends on a specialist heart team. Factors such as heart anatomy, overall health, life expectancy, and the patient's preferences help inform the decision.

Families can support this process by connecting medical decisions to what matters most in the patient's daily life. For one person, independence may mean preparing a cup of tea without assistance. For another, it could mean returning to a weekly card game or moving safely around the house. These priorities deserve consideration alongside clinical findings.

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Before proceeding, patients and their families should discuss recovery expectations, medication requirements, rehabilitation, valve durability, and the possibility of future procedures with the treating team. Understanding the options can help families support an informed decision without taking away the patient's autonomy.

Continuing care beyond the hospital

Returning home after a procedure can bring relief, but it also introduces new responsibilities. A clear discharge plan should outline medicines, wound care, appropriate activity levels, follow-up appointments, warning signs and emergency contacts. Dividing responsibilities among family members can help ensure that appointments are attended and instructions are followed.

With guidance from the medical team, patients should gradually resume appropriate activities, rebuilding confidence while preserving as much independence as possible.

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Follow-up remains important after TAVR. The 2025 European clinical guidelines recommend lifelong clinical and echocardiographic follow-up for people with prosthetic heart valves. Families can help patients keep appointments, follow medication schedules, and promptly report any return of symptoms.

Oral health is another consideration because infections can sometimes affect prosthetic heart valves. Patients should tell their doctors and dentists about the implanted valve and follow their treating team's advice on preventive measures, including whether they need antibiotics before certain dental procedures.

Caregivers also need time to rest and share responsibilities. Sustainable caregiving isn't simply about completing tasks; it is about supporting a loved one's health without losing sight of their dignity, independence, and quality of life.

Recognizing change can make a difference

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Families cannot diagnose heart valve disease, but they often know a person's everyday routines better than anyone else. A shorter walk, increasing breathlessness, or gradually giving up familiar activities may be easy to dismiss as part of growing older. When these changes persist, however, they deserve attention and a conversation with a healthcare professional.

For adults over 55, asking a doctor whether an echocardiogram is appropriate as part of a routine health assessment can help explain unexplained changes.

Sometimes, the first step towards better care is simply noticing that a loved one's ordinary day no longer looks quite the same. That awareness can encourage timely evaluation, help families navigate informed treatment decisions such as TAVR, and support a better quality of life in the years ahead.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)