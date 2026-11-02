Neurologist says stroke could happen to anyone; warns of these 5 warning signs that you are missing

A slur in speech, an uneven smile, or an arm that suddenly feels too weak to lift could be more than a passing health problem. It could be a stroke that is happening. While these symptoms may appear without warning, recognizing them early and seeking emergency care can make a critical difference to a person’s survival and long‑term recovery. What are the 5 warning signs of a stroke? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Stroke is often seen as a problem that only affects older adults, but stroke can happen to people of any age. "The early warning signs of stroke are often thought to be temporary dizziness, fatigue, or weakness, which can delay life‑saving treatment," neurologist Dr Kamal Nagar, Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad, tells Health Shots. Knowing the signs of stroke and acting without delay can help prevent disability and save lives.

Recognizing the warning signs A stroke happens when blood flow to a part of the brain is stopped by a CLOT or when a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding. Without oxygen, brain cells begin to die.

One useful way to remember warning signs is B.E. F.A.S.T.: B – Balance: Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of coordination. E – Eyes: Blurred vision, double vision, or vision loss. F – Face: An uneven appearance on one side of the face. A – Arms: Sudden weakness. Numbness/ WEAKNESS, particularly on one side of the body. (UPPER OR LOWER LIMB OR BOTH) S – Speech: LOSS OF speech or difficulty speaking or understanding others. T – Time: Seek emergency assistance WITHOUT DELAY Other symptoms may include confusion or a sudden severe headache. Even if the symptoms go away after a minute, urgent medical evaluation is necessary. Families should never wait for the person to recover on their own.

Why does every minute matter? Stroke treatment depends on the type of stroke, the symptoms, and how much time has passed since they began. Doctors usually use brain imaging, such as a CT scan or MRI, to find out whether the stroke is caused by a blockage or by bleeding.

Some patients with a stroke, which is caused by a blocked blood vessel, may benefit from clot‑dissolving medication or a procedure to remove the clot. Eligibility depends on assessment and imaging findings. Strokes that involve bleeding need a DIFFERENT treatment approach.

If a stroke is suspected, call emergency services AS SOON AS POSSIBLE and note when the symptoms started.

Prevention begins with everyday choices High blood pressure is a risk factor for stroke that can be changed. Diabetes, high cholesterol, tobacco use, lack of exercise, unhealthy eating habits, and certain heart conditions can also raise risk.

Regular health check‑ups can help find risk factors. Keeping blood pressure and blood sugar at healthy levels, eating a balanced diet, staying active, avoiding tobacco, and following prescribed treatment can help lower risk. People with existing conditions should talk with their doctor about the best ways to prevent stroke.