Persistently rapid breathing can signal a lung infection or other illness, especially in premature babies. An expert explains what to watch for and when to seek help. A baby breathing faster than usual can frighten any parent. Breathing speeds up briefly when a child cries, feeds, or has a fever, but persistent fast breathing should never be dismissed. In newborns and premature babies, it can be an early sign that the lungs are struggling or an infection is setting in.

What counts as fast breathing?

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Normal breathing rates fall with age, and newborns breathe faster than older children. The key is to look for breathing that stays faster than usual while the child is calm or asleep. Count the breaths for a full minute, as babies' breathing is naturally irregular.

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"As a guide, the World Health Organisation defines fast breathing as 60 or more breaths a minute in babies under two months, 50 or more at two to eleven months, and 40 or more at one to five years", Dr Sanju Sidaraddi, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Counting is only a guide, and a normal count does not rule out illness. Other warning signs include:

Flaring nostrils The skin pulling in between or below the ribs with each breath Grunting sounds Difficulty feeding Unusual irritability

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A bluish tinge to the lips or tongue may indicate low oxygen levels and needs immediate medical attention.

Why do premature babies need extra care?

Premature babies are more prone to breathing problems because their lungs may not have fully developed at birth. Many need oxygen or breathing support in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and those who do may stay vulnerable to respiratory illness for the first few years of life. Infections such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia can hit these children harder. What looks like a mild cold can worsen quickly. Premature babies also may not show typical signs of illness. Poor feeding, reduced activity, unusual sleepiness, or changes in breathing may be the only early clues.

When to seek help?

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{{^usCountry}} Consult a paediatrician promptly if your child is breathing faster than usual for longer than a short spell. Go to the emergency department immediately if your child is struggling to breathe, has visible chest retractions, has bluish lips or tongue, is unusually drowsy or cannot feed. A doctor will assess the breathing rate, oxygen levels and overall condition before deciding on tests or treatment. Follow-up matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consult a paediatrician promptly if your child is breathing faster than usual for longer than a short spell. Go to the emergency department immediately if your child is struggling to breathe, has visible chest retractions, has bluish lips or tongue, is unusually drowsy or cannot feed. A doctor will assess the breathing rate, oxygen levels and overall condition before deciding on tests or treatment. Follow-up matters {{/usCountry}}

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Regular check-ups after NICU discharge are essential. They allow doctors to monitor lung health, growth, feeding and development, and to catch problems early. Fast breathing is not always serious, but it always deserves attention. Recognising the signs and acting early can protect a child's breathing and long-term health.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)