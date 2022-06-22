White hair causes and treatment: Expert shares insights

Greying hair can be a serious issue. When premature greying of hair starts to happen, it can lead to stress and anxiety in people. According to experts, the human body consists of hair follicles, which line the skin cells. These follicles consist of pigment cells known as melanin. These cells give the hair its colour. But over time, these hair follicles can lose pigment, resulting in white hair. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anup Dhir, senior consultant, Apollo Hospital and ex-president, Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, said, “Any deficiencies of vitamin B-6, B-12, biotin, vitamin D, or vitamin E can lead to premature greying. A 2016 study reported in the International Journal of Trichology looked to factors related to premature greying in young Indians Trusted Source under 25 years of age. Serum ferritin, which stores iron in the body, vitamin B-12, and the good cholesterol HDL-C were all low in those with premature hair greying.”

He further noted down the causes of greying hair and the possible treatment options available. Take a look:

Causes:

Genetics: Sometimes genetics play an important role in a person’s possibility of greying hair and how it can affect them.

Race and ethnicity: Dr Anup Dhir said, “According to the same 2013 study, premature greying in white people can begin as early as 20 years old, whereas it can begin as early as 25 years old in Asians and 30 years in African-Americans.”

Oxidative stress: The doctor pointed out that beside genetics and race, oxidative stress can play a huge role in premature greying of hair.

Medical conditions: Some medical conditions like thyroid dysfunction and autoimmune diseases may increase a person’s risk for greying early.

Treatment:

Dietary changes: Premature greying can be reversed in some cases with the appropriate diagnosis and treatment. A well-balanced diet and regular hair care could also help. Antioxidant-rich foods including fresh fruits and vegetables, green tea, olive oil, fish, etc. Should be included in the diet. Curry leaves, bhringraj and amla can also help. The use of ridge gourd oil on a regular basis can help to prevent hair from going white.

Lifestyle changes: The doctor recommended that reducing or stopping smoking and consuming more anti-oxidants can help in reducing oxidative stress. This can further help in slowing or reducing greying hair.