Woman reveals ‘side effects of being lean’ that fitness experts don't talk about: Loss of libido, period issues and more

US-based dietician Maddie DiAntonio is quite active on Instagram and gets honest about not just her health journey but also busts myths about 'popular diet advice' to avoid and inspires her followers to 'heal their relationship with food'. In one of her posts, she spoke about something 'most fitness influencers don't talk about': the cons of being thin, especially for women. One of which could be that lean people just don't have a strong sex drive, even if they did at one time. Maddie DiAntonio has talked about how being lean does not always mean being healthy. (Instagram/ Maddie DiAntonio)

Maddie said, "Side effects of being lean I wasn't prepared for: Hungry after meals, always tired, dream about food, desire to isolate, loss of libido and period, extreme mood swings, urge to binge, strained relationships."

In her long caption, she explained why she was sharing all this with her followers at a time when many are doing everything in their power to stay thin by blindly following social media and fitness influencers.

She wrote, "Most fitness influencers don’t talk about this, but… this is the reality of what you are setting yourself up to experience if you do extreme diets. ESPECIALLY as a woman."

She then listed her reasons for wanting to share this, writing, "Because I don’t want anyone who comes across my page thinking that what I did was necessary for optimal health. While I enjoy sharing my transformation, what it took to get here is EXTREME. Ladies, let me remind you that MOST of us will not be able to walk around with ab veins and striations without suffering from health consequences and making major life sacrifices. There are a few unicorns out there, but this is not the majority of us. While body composition is important, we need to be realistic with ourselves (which can be really hard to do when you only see the highlights and not the behind-the-scenes struggles)."

Maddie added, “So… in an attempt to bring light to those 'behind the scenes'… I lost my period ; I am tired pretty much all the time; I have been extremely irritable, getting annoyed at the most innocent sounds like birds chirping or something ridiculous like hearing people TALK around me. And not just people, even people I love. Like, obviously, that's not healthy!!”

'Your leanest self is not your healthiest self'

In another post, she spoke about 'how your leanest self is not your healthiest self.' Maddie wrote, "Yes it’s controversial, but this is something that 99% of people need to hear. Your leanest self is not your healthiest self. It’s true whether you prep for bodybuilding shows, or are in recovery from a restrictive eating disorder.. social media has undoubtedly influenced our current ideal of health in the fitness community - it’s shredded abs, sculpted shoulders and complete quad separation, otherwise, someone is 'fat'."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.