Woman shows how she lost 31 kg in 24 weeks: Shares pics of her weekly progress to motivate followers on Instagram

Fitness trainer Tara Dixon will inspire you with her weight loss journey. Instagram can be a huge source of fitness inspiration, and Tara, who is also a mother, shares motivating before-and-afters, workout ideas, and much more on her account. Whether you're a mom or not, there's so much to be learned from this fit mom and her dedication to being her happiest and healthiest self. Also read | How to lose weight fast and keep it off for good. Start doing these 8 things every day Tara Dixon has been honest about her drastic weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Tara Dixon)

'In 12 weeks, you will start to see a difference'

In one of her posts, alongside her before-and-after pictures taken during various stages of her weight loss journey, US-based Tara Dixon said, “If you don't quit now, in four weeks' time, you won't notice a difference. So don't quit. In eight weeks' time, you will start to feel it. So don't quit. In 12 weeks, you will start to see a difference. So don't quit.”

‘If you quit, you’ll never know’

She added, "In 16 weeks, other people will start to see a difference. So don't quit. In 20 weeks, you could be the healthiest you have ever been. So, don't quit. In 24 weeks, your goals might completely change to becoming strong. So, don't quit. But, if you quit after four weeks, you will never know and the cycle will continue. So, don't quit. It will be worth it."

In her caption, Tara wrote, "If you quit, you’ll never know. Break the cycle, you’re worth it. (P.S. It took me 10 months to lose the weight but these are the average time frames they say you start to see and feel it.)" Tara wrote in Instagram bio: 'I help women find the best version of themselves, lose weight and break free from fad diets. 31 kg down with calorie counting'.

Reactions to her motivating video

An Instagram user said about her motivating video, "Now this is a transformation!! Good for you." Another said, "Is this diet alone or exercise too? You look amazing." Someone else commented, "This post is so motivating to get me that extra push! You look amazing..." A comment also read, "Amazing!! How did you cope with social events during those first few months? That’s where I struggle."

Are you trying to lose weight but not seeing any results? Make sure these five foods are never on your plate. Also, if you are looking for weight loss tips, apart from diet, focus on these things when trying to burn more calories.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.