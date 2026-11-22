Winter months and gajar halwa are synonymous in many desi households. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur invited us to take a step further and prepare gajar barfi this winter with an easy recipe that he shared on his blog.

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It takes just about 40 minutes to make and serves six. The detailed steps to prepare the dessert are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for gajar barfi Ghee – 2 tbsp

Gram flour – 2 tbsp

Carrot – 1 kg

Milk – 1 cup

Cashew nuts – 10-12

Almonds – 10-12

Pistachios – 10

Walnuts – 5

Sugar – 1 cup

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp Method of preparation Heat ghee in the pressure cooker over medium heat. Add gram flour (besan) to the hot ghee and roast it until it turns golden brown and aromatic. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning. Add the grated carrots to the cooker and mix well with the roasted gram flour. Pour in the milk and mix everything thoroughly. Close the pressure cooker and cook on medium heat for three whistles. After the three whistles, turn off the heat and allow the pressure to release naturally. Once the pressure is released, open the cooker and stir the carrot mixture. Add chopped nuts, sugar, and cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well. Turn on the heat again and cook the mixture in the pressure cooker, stirring continuously, until it thickens and starts leaving the sides of the cooker. Grease a plate or tray with ghee, or line the tray with butter paper and transfer the carrot mixture onto it. Spread it evenly and press gently to make the top surface smooth. Allow it to cool down completely and set for a few hours. Once set, cut the cooled mixture into desired shapes like squares or diamonds. The gajar barfis are ready to be served. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for gajar barfi Ghee – 2 tbsp

Gram flour – 2 tbsp

Carrot – 1 kg

Milk – 1 cup

Cashew nuts – 10-12

Almonds – 10-12

Pistachios – 10

Walnuts – 5

Sugar – 1 cup

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp Method of preparation Heat ghee in the pressure cooker over medium heat. Add gram flour (besan) to the hot ghee and roast it until it turns golden brown and aromatic. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning. Add the grated carrots to the cooker and mix well with the roasted gram flour. Pour in the milk and mix everything thoroughly. Close the pressure cooker and cook on medium heat for three whistles. After the three whistles, turn off the heat and allow the pressure to release naturally. Once the pressure is released, open the cooker and stir the carrot mixture. Add chopped nuts, sugar, and cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well. Turn on the heat again and cook the mixture in the pressure cooker, stirring continuously, until it thickens and starts leaving the sides of the cooker. Grease a plate or tray with ghee, or line the tray with butter paper and transfer the carrot mixture onto it. Spread it evenly and press gently to make the top surface smooth. Allow it to cool down completely and set for a few hours. Once set, cut the cooled mixture into desired shapes like squares or diamonds. The gajar barfis are ready to be served. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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