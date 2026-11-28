Vada is a snack that hardly requires an introduction. Taking to Instagram on November 27, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared an easy recipe to prepare the dish at home using yam as the key ingredient. The recipe needs a prep time of about 10 minutes and a cooking time of about 25 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For boiling yam Water as required

2 tsp vinegar

600 g yam, peeled, cut into cubes

Salt to taste

¼ cup chana dal, soaked

½ inch ginger, sliced For yam vada 3-4 green chillies, chopped

¼ inch ginger, chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

2 cups semolina (soaked in 1 cup curd)

½ lemon juice

1 tsp castor sugar

¼ tsp fruit salt

½ tsp oil

Oil for frying For tadka 1 tsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 sprig curry leaves, chopped For garnish Green chutney

Hung curd

Coriander sprig

Degi red chilli powder

Lemon wedge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For boiling yam Water as required

2 tsp vinegar

600 g yam, peeled, cut into cubes

Salt to taste

¼ cup chana dal, soaked

½ inch ginger, sliced For yam vada 3-4 green chillies, chopped

¼ inch ginger, chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

2 cups semolina (soaked in 1 cup curd)

½ lemon juice

1 tsp castor sugar

¼ tsp fruit salt

½ tsp oil

Oil for frying For tadka 1 tsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 sprig curry leaves, chopped For garnish Green chutney

Hung curd

Coriander sprig

Degi red chilli powder

Lemon wedge {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

For boiling yam

In a large pan, bring water to a boil and add vinegar, yam, salt to taste, chana dal and ginger. Boil the ingredients on medium flame until the yam turns soft. Strain the ingredients and transfer them into a large bowl and mash them with the help of a wooden spoon or masher.

For tadka

In a non-stick pan, heat the oil. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds and let them splutter well. Add a pinch of asafoetida and curry leaves; sauté it well.

For yam vada

In the same bowl, add coriander leaves and mix it well. Add soaked semolina, lemon juice, castor sugar and mix it well. In a small bowl, add fruit salt and oil and mix it well. Transfer this into the large bowl and mix it well. Transfer the prepared tadka into the bowl and mix everything well. Take a bowl of water. Apply some water to both your hands. Take some batter in your hand and make a round shape. With your thumb, make a hole in the centre. Heat oil in a kadai on medium flame. Once the oil is hot, slide the vada into the hot oil and fry till slightly golden on both sides. Fry the vada on medium flame so that it's cooked through. Remove it onto a kitchen tissue. Fry them again so that they turn evenly crisp and golden in colour. Drain them on kitchen tissue to remove excess oil. Garnish it with green chutney, hung curd, coriander sprig, degi red chilli powder and lemon wedge. Serve hot.

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