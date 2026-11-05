Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make street-style veg chowmein at home: See step-by-step preparation

Veg chowmein is one of the most popular street foods in the country, and one whose flavours are difficult to replicate at home, even though it looks so easy. To help us out, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his street-style chowmein recipe on YouTube.

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It can be made in a few simple steps, requiring a prep time of approximately 10 minutes and a cooking time of about another 15 minutes. The ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for veg chowmein For boiling noodles Water as required

Salt to taste

Chowmein noodles

2 tsp oil For chowmein 1 tbsp oil

½ medium cabbage (shredded)

1 large carrot (peeled and julienned)

1 large capsicum (julienned)

1 large onion (sliced)

4-5 tbsp chowmein sauce (mix of chilli sauce, vinegar, soya sauce, ketchup, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and black pepper)

Boiled noodles

2-3 tbsp spring onion (roughly chopped) For garnish Spring onion (diagonally cut)

Chilli oil Method of preparation For boiling noodles In a saucepan, add water as required, salt to taste, give it a good mix and bring it to a boil. Add the chowmein noodles and oil and boil until 80 percent cooked. Strain the noodles, add oil and toss it very gently. Leave it aside for further use. For chowmein In a wok, add oil; once it's hot, add cabbage, carrot, capsicum, onion and sauté for two to three minutes on high flame. Add the chowmein sauce (mix of chilli sauce, vinegar, soya sauce, ketchup, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and black pepper), boiled noodles and toss it on high flame for a minute. Finish it with spring onion and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving bowl, garnish it with spring onion and drizzle some chilli oil. Serve hot. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for veg chowmein For boiling noodles Water as required

Salt to taste

Chowmein noodles

2 tsp oil For chowmein 1 tbsp oil

½ medium cabbage (shredded)

1 large carrot (peeled and julienned)

1 large capsicum (julienned)

1 large onion (sliced)

4-5 tbsp chowmein sauce (mix of chilli sauce, vinegar, soya sauce, ketchup, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and black pepper)

Boiled noodles

2-3 tbsp spring onion (roughly chopped) For garnish Spring onion (diagonally cut)

Chilli oil Method of preparation For boiling noodles In a saucepan, add water as required, salt to taste, give it a good mix and bring it to a boil. Add the chowmein noodles and oil and boil until 80 percent cooked. Strain the noodles, add oil and toss it very gently. Leave it aside for further use. For chowmein In a wok, add oil; once it's hot, add cabbage, carrot, capsicum, onion and sauté for two to three minutes on high flame. Add the chowmein sauce (mix of chilli sauce, vinegar, soya sauce, ketchup, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and black pepper), boiled noodles and toss it on high flame for a minute. Finish it with spring onion and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving bowl, garnish it with spring onion and drizzle some chilli oil. Serve hot. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

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