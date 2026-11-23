A warm, freshly baked loaf of banana bread can lift up the spirits at any time. Add pecans to it, and it becomes an absolute delight. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared how to prepare the loaf at home with a simple recipe that takes less than an hour.

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The recipe, as the chef shared on his blog, requires about 25 minutes of prep time and about the same amount of cooking time. The detailed steps to make the pecan banana loaf are presented as follows.

Ingredients for pecan banana loaf

½ cup chopped pecan nuts + to sprinkle

3 large overripe bananas

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup castor sugar

6 tablespoons melted butter

¼ cup sour cream

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla essence

1½ cups refined flour (maida)

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

A pinch of salt

¾ cup chopped dark chocolate + to sprinkle

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Doctor shares vegan recipe that has over half the daily fibre requirement: Cashew curry with chickpeas and crispy mushrooms Method of preparation Preheat oven to 180°С. Take brown sugar in a grinder jar, add castor sugar, melted butter, sour cream, egg and vanilla essence. Peel and add the bananas, then grind to a fine mixture. Transfer this mixture into a bowl. Sift refined flour, baking soda and baking powder directly into the bowl. Add salt and mix the ingredients well. Add pecan nuts and chocolate and mix well. Transfer the batter into a piping bag and pipe into a greased rectangular aluminium loaf mould. Sprinkle pecan nuts and dark chocolate, keep the mould in the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes. Bring the mould out, allow to cool and unmould the loaf. Slice and place them on a serving plate and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Doctor shares vegan recipe that has over half the daily fibre requirement: Cashew curry with chickpeas and crispy mushrooms Method of preparation Preheat oven to 180°С. Take brown sugar in a grinder jar, add castor sugar, melted butter, sour cream, egg and vanilla essence. Peel and add the bananas, then grind to a fine mixture. Transfer this mixture into a bowl. Sift refined flour, baking soda and baking powder directly into the bowl. Add salt and mix the ingredients well. Add pecan nuts and chocolate and mix well. Transfer the batter into a piping bag and pipe into a greased rectangular aluminium loaf mould. Sprinkle pecan nuts and dark chocolate, keep the mould in the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes. Bring the mould out, allow to cool and unmould the loaf. Slice and place them on a serving plate and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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