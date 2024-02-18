Dhokla with a twist: From cabbage to pizza dhokla; 5 creative and delicious variations you must try

When it comes to trying Gujarati cuisine, there are endless mouth-watering dishes that can be prepared. Be it a snack, a main course or even a special dessert, Gujarati cuisine has a lot to offer. However, there is one dish from Gujarat that has captured our hearts: the fluffy, light dhokla! Traditionally made from fermented gram flour, dhoklas are cooked to perfection and seasoned with green chillies and mustard seeds. And the whole experience is enhanced when served with tea. However, if you're bored of traditional dhokla recipes, it's time to experiment and give your favourite dish a tasty twist. We are here to help you with our special list of creative dhokla recipes that are sure to elevate your culinary adventure. (Also read: 3 must-try authentic Mexican dishes for a flavourful fiesta ) Experience the vibrant flavours of Indian cuisine with innovative dhokla recipes.(Pinterest)

Creative Dhokla Recipes You Must Try

1. White Dhokla

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

Rice Soaked 3 cup

Urad Dal Soaked 1 cup

Asafetida 2 tsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Water as required

Ginger 1 inch

Green chili 4-5 no.

Salt to taste

Yogurt 2 tbsp

Eno ½ tsp

Black pepper crushed 1 tsp

Red chili powder 1 tsp

Coriander leaves chopped 1 tbsp.

Method:

1. Take grinder jar, add soaked rice, urad dal, asafoetida, sugar and water and grind smoothly.

2. Remove in a bowl, cover it and keep it aside to ferment for overnight.

3. Take grinder jar, add ginger, green chilli and little water and grind coarsely and add to the fermented batter.

4. Add salt and Yogurt and mix well.

5. Add eno and mix well. Keep it aside.

6. Meanwhile Take big pot, place the stand and add water.

7. Tie the cloth on lid and cover the pot.

8. Grease the tin with oil and pour the prepared batter, add crushed black pepper, red chilli powder and chopped coriander on top.

9. Place the tin on prepared steamer, cover the lid and cook till 15-20 min.

10. After 15-20 min. remove the tin from steamer, brush some oil on top and keep it aside to cool down.

11. Cut into pieces and serve.

2. Nylon Dhokla

(Recipe by Chef Harpal Singh)

Ingredient:

Water 250 ml.

Lemon Juice 1 no.

Sugar 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Ginger 1 inch

Green chilli 5-6 no.

Gram Flour 2 ¼ cup

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Eno 1 tsp

Citric acid a pinch

Oil 1½ tbsp

For sugar syrup:

Water ¼ cup

Sugar 2 tbsp

For Tadka:

Oil 1½ tbsp

Asafoetida 1 tsp

Green chilli slit 4-5 no.

Mustard seeds 1 tsp

Curry leaves Sprig 2-3 no.

Method:

1. Take mixing bowl, add water, lemon juice, sugar and salt and mix well till sugar melts.

2. Take grinder jar, add ginger, green chilli and little water and grind coarsely and add to the bowl and mix well.

3. Add gram flour little at a time, mix well and make smooth batter.

4. Add turmeric powder, eno and citric acid and mix well.

5. Add oil, mix well and keep it aside for 5 min.

6. Meanwhile Take big pot, place the stand and add water.

7. Tie the cloth on lid and cover the pot.

8. Grease the tin with oil and pour the prepared batter and place it on prepared steamer, cover the lid and cook till 15-20 min.

9. After 15-20 min. remove the tin from steamer and keep it aside.

10. Take pan, add water and sugar, mix well and make sugar syrup.

11. Pour this syrup on top of the prepared dhokla and keep it aside.

12. Heat oil in pan add asafoetida, mustard seeds, green chilli, mix well and sauté for 1 min.

13. Add curry leaves, mix well and pour the tadka on top of Dhokla.

14. Cut into pieces and serve.

3. Grilled Dhokla Sandwich

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

4 cups readymade dhokla batter

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

2-3 tablespoons crushed corn kernels

2-3 tablespoons finely chopped mixed capsicum

2 tablespoons grated cottage cheese (paneer)

1-2 green chillies, crushed

1 teaspoon chaat masala

1½ tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Green chutney for spreading

2 teaspoons ghee + for basting

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon white sesame seeds

Method:

1. Heat sufficient water in a dhokla steamer.

2. Take batter in a bowl. Add salt and mix well.

3. Grease the dhokla moulds with some oil, pour some batter and tap. Sprinkle some crushed peppercorns on top, place the moulds in the hot steamer and steam till done. Remove from steamer, cool and demould.

4. To prepare stuffing, take corn kernels in a bowl. Add mixed capsicum, cottage cheese, green chillies, chaat masala and 1 tablespoon coriander leaves and mix. Add salt and mix well.

5. Cut the steamed dhoklas into roundels using a medium size cookie cutter.

6. Heat a non-stick grill pan.

7. To prepare dhokla sandwiches, spread some green chutney on one side of the roundels. Spread some stuffing on top of half of prepared dhoklas and cover with remaining dhoklas, chutney side down.

8. Add ghee to hot grill pan. Add mustard seeds and let it splutter. Add sesame seeds and remaining coriander leaves. Place the sandwiches and grill from both sides till light golden, basting with some ghee.

9. Serve hot.

4. Dhokla Pizza

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

3 cups dhokla batter

3 tablespoons pizza sauce + for spreading

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing

2 teaspoons olive oil + for spreading

1 medium green capsicum, finely chopped

¼ cup sweet corn kernels, boiled

1 teaspoon red chilli flakes + for sprinkling

1 teaspoon dried oregano + for sprinkling

4-5 black olives, pitted and sliced

Grated mozzarella cheese for spreading

Method:

1. Heat some water in a dhokla steamer.

2. Take batter in a bowl. Add salt and mix well.

3. Grease a dhokla plate with some oil. Pour some batter filling ½ of it and spread.

4. Place the plate in the hot steamer, cover and steam till done. Remove from steamer, cool and demould. Similarly, prepare with remaining batter.

5. To prepare topping, heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add capsicum and sauté for 1 minute.

6. Add corn kernels, chilli flakes, dried oregano, salt, black olives and 3 tablespoons pizza sauce, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. Transfer in a bowl.

7. Cut ½ of each dhokla into roundels using medium size cookie cutter and remaining dhokla using small size cookie cutter.

8. Spread some pizza sauce, prepared topping and some cheese on each roundel. Sprinkle some dried oregano and chilli flakes on top.

9. Heat a non-stick pan and grease with some olive oil. Place the prepared dhokla pizzas, cover and cook on low heat till cheese melts.

10. Serve hot.

5. Cabbage Dhokla

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1 cup besan (Bengal gram flour)

1 cup finely chopped cabbage

½ cup curds (dahi)

1 tsp chilli powder

2 pinches of asafoetida (hing)

1½ tsp coriander-cumin seeds (dhania-jeera) powder

½ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

Salt to taste

1 tsp fruit salt

Oil for greasing

1½ tsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds (rai/ sarson)

5 to 6 curry leaves (kadi patta)

1 tsp sesame seeds (til)

For the garnish

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. Combine the besan, cabbage, curds, chilli powder, a pinch of asafoetida, coriander-cumin seeds powder, turmeric powder and salt with approx. ½ cup of water in a deep bowl and mix very well to form a batter of dropping consistency.

2. Just before steaming, add the fruit salt to the batter and sprinkle 2 tsp of water over it.

3. When the bubbles form, mix gently.

4. Pour the batter into a greased 175 mm. (7”) diameter thali and steam in a steamer for 10 minutes. Keep aside to cool slightly.

5. Heat the oil in small non-stick pan and add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and another pinch of asafoetida.

6. When the seeds crackle, add the sesame seeds and mix well.

7. Pour this tempering over the dhoklas.

8. Cut into equal-sized square pieces.

Serve immediately garnished with coriander.