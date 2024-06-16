Eid Ul Adha is incomplete without a plate of delicious Mutton Biriyani: Recipe inside

Eid Ul Adha 2024: A plate of Mutton Biriyani is the star of Eid celebrations. Eid-special dishes are usually prepared at home on the auspicious day of Eid Ul Adha. The festivities were observed all over the world by the Muslim community on June 16. India will celebrate the festival on June 17. Eid Ul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is referred to as Bakrid in India. On this day, Muslim worshippers start the day with morning prayers by visiting the mosque. Eid-special get-togethers are planned at home. Delicious dishes such as Sheer Korma, Kheer, Biriyani and Kebabs are prepared and relished with loved ones. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is an easy recipe for making Hyderabadi Mutton Biriyani at home – because let's face it, no Eid celebrations are complete without a steaming hot plate of Mutton Biriyani. Make Hyderabadi Mutton Biriyani at home with this easy recipe.(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

For marination:

Mutton – 500 gms

Salt – to taste

Shahi jeera – 2 tsp

Cardamom – 4-5 no

Cinnamon – 1 small piece

Turmeric – 1 1/2 tsp

Chilli powder – 1tbsp

Mace (javitri) powder – ½ tsp

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Ginger paste – 1 tap

Green chilli- 2 nos

Browned onion – 3/4 cup

Mint leaves – 1 cup,

Curd – 1 1/2 cup

Oil – 1/4 cup

For rice:

Water – 3 lts

Salt – 3 tbsp

Cardamom – 3-4 nos

Green chilli- 1 no

Basmati rice (soaked) – 2 cups

Water from Blanched Rice – 1 cup

Saffron – a very small pinch

Desi ghee – 2 tbsp

Dough – for sealing

Method:

For marinating the mutton, mix all the marination ingredients and place them in a vessel. Then cook the meat on low flame till it gets tender. In case the meat dries up, add a little water. In a separate vessel, boil water and add salt, cardamom, and chilli. Skim the chilli and spices, and add the soaked rice. Cook the rice till it is half cooked. At this stage, strain the rice, and add it over the cooked meat. Spread the rice over the meat with a ladle and add a ladle of hot water strained from the rice. Add two tablespoons of ghee, and drizzle soaked saffron along with browning onions. Seal the vessel with a dough and a tight-fitting lid. Cook it on high flame for a minute, and then lower the heat and cook on dum for about fifteen minutes. Remove from heat, and let it sit for ten minutes before opening the lid. Serve hot with raita.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)