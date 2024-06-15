The crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah has already been sighted and as Eid-ul-Adha (also know as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami) is just at our doorstep, the hearts of Muslims across the world are fluttering with sacred anticipation. It is that time of the year again when homes glow with a warm and inviting light, adorned with joy, peace and a sense of sacrifice while the air is rich with the fragrance of devotion, mingling with the scent of delicate biryani spices and sweet perfumes. Eid ul Adha 2024: 30 best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to wish Bakrid Mubarak to loved ones (File Photo)

Families gather, their laughter weaving a tapestry of love and unity, preparing sumptuous meaty feasts that tell stories of tradition and gratitude while Eid congregational prayers rise softly like the morning mist, carrying hopes and blessings to the heavens above. As every soul prepares and gears up, with hands that give and hearts that forgive, ready to embrace Eid-ul-Adha, a day where faith blossoms and sacrifice is a song of love, check out this list of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to wish your family and friends ‘Bakrid Mubarak’ -

“Eid Mubarak! May your faith in Allah be a beacon of hope and light in times of darkness. 🌙🕌✨” “On this holy occasion of Bakrid, may your sacrifices be rewarded with eternal peace and blessings. 🐏🙏” “Eid-ul-Adha teaches us the virtue of sacrifice and the beauty of faith. May you be blessed with both. 🌙✨” “May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. 🕌🌟” “Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of Bakrid illuminate your heart and soul, filling your life with joy and serenity. 🌙🕊️” “This Eid-ul-Adha, may the lessons of sacrifice and faith fill your heart with peace and your life with joy. 🐏✨” “Wishing you a blessed Bakrid. May your prayers and sacrifices be accepted by Allah, and may His blessings be upon you always. 🌙🙏” “On this sacred day, may your heart be filled with gratitude, your mind with peace, and your soul with love. Eid Mubarak! 🕌❤️” “Eid-ul-Adha is a time for reflection and gratitude. May your life be filled with both, today and always. 🌙✨” “May the blessings of Allah bring you endless peace and happiness. Wishing you a joyous and meaningful Bakrid. 🐏🌟” “Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of sacrifice and devotion guide you towards a life of compassion and understanding. 🌙🕊️” “On this holy occasion, may Allah bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of righteousness. Happy Eid-ul-Adha! 🕌✨” “May your faith and devotion to Allah bring peace to your heart and fill your life with hope and joy. Eid Mubarak! 🌙❤️” “Eid-ul-Adha is a reminder of the power of faith and the importance of sacrifice. May you be blessed with both. 🐏🙏” “Wishing you a blessed Bakrid filled with love, peace, and the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak! 🌙🕌✨” “May the lessons of Eid-ul-Adha inspire you to live a life of humility, gratitude and compassion. Happy Bakrid! 🐏🌟” “Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of this holy festival bring you closer to Allah and enrich your life with peace and joy. 🌙✨” On this sacred day, may the blessings of Allah fill your heart with faith, your soul with love, and your life with happiness. 🕌🕊️" “Eid-ul-Adha is a time to celebrate faith and reflect on the blessings in our lives. Wishing you a joyous and peaceful Bakrid. 🐏🌙” May the divine light of Allah shine upon you and guide you on the path of righteousness. Eid Mubarak! 🌙✨" “On this auspicious occasion of Bakrid, may your sacrifices be rewarded with endless blessings and joy. 🐏🙏” “Eid Mubarak! May your faith in Allah bring peace to your heart and your sacrifices bring you closer to Him. 🌙🕌” “May the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha fill your heart with love and your life with joy. Wishing you a blessed and peaceful Bakrid. 🐏✨” “On this holy day, may the teachings of Eid-ul-Adha inspire you to live a life of compassion, kindness, and faith. Eid Mubarak! 🌙🕊️” “Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifices and prayers be accepted by Allah, and may His blessings be with you always. 🕌✨” “May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on this holy occasion of Bakrid. 🌙🕌” “Wishing you a blessed Bakrid. May your heart be filled with gratitude, your mind with peace, and your soul with love. 🌙❤️” “Eid-ul-Adha is a time for reflection and gratitude. May your life be filled with both, today and always. 🐏✨” “May the blessings of Allah bring you endless peace and happiness. Wishing you a joyous and meaningful Bakrid. 🌙🕊️” “Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of sacrifice and devotion guide you towards a life of compassion and understanding. 🕌✨”

Eid Mubarak! Peace! 🕌🕊️