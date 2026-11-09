Fitness influencer shows how to make snacks healthy with her protein-rich desi overloaded nachos recipe

With the festivities underway and winter parties coming up, there is no such thing as too many good finger food recipes. Taking to Instagram on November 5, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shares one that is not just tasty but can also be enjoyed without compromising our health.

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Her high-protein desi overloaded nachos recipe serves two to three people and has 740 calories along with 36 grams of protein. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 2 small rotis

½ cup dry toor dal or equivalent (half of the cooked batch)

2 tsp ghee

2 green chillies for dal

Turmeric

Salt

Cumin seeds

Garlic

Red chilli powder

Coriander leaves for dal

½ small avocado

2 tbsp onion

2 tbsp tomato

1 tbsp green chutney

Fresh coriander for guacamole

½ lemon juice

Black pepper

Hung curd

Zero-calorie sweetener

1 tomato for salsa

2 garlic cloves

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ lemon juice for salsa

1 tsp ketchup

Oil for brushing rotis Method of preparation For the dal Pressure cook the toor dal with turmeric, salt, a couple of green chillies, and water until soft. Heat two teaspoons of ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds, garlic, and red chilli powder for a quick tadka. Add the tadka to the cooked dal and mix well. For the roti nachos Cut two small rotis into triangles. Brush lightly with oil and air fry for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through. Let them cool slightly, then toss with salt and chilli powder. For the guacamole Mash half a small avocado with onion, tomato, green chutney, fresh coriander, salt, pepper, and half a lemon's juice. Mix well. For the yoghurt topping Mix hung curd with zero-calorie sweetener and a pinch of salt. For the salsa Roast a tomato and two garlic cloves over an open flame until charred. Grind with cumin powder, juice of half a lemon, salt, red chilli powder, and ketchup. To serve Serve half the cooked dal batch with the roti nachos. Add guacamole, salsa, and yoghurt topping. Garnish with coriander and enjoy! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 2 small rotis

½ cup dry toor dal or equivalent (half of the cooked batch)

2 tsp ghee

2 green chillies for dal

Turmeric

Salt

Cumin seeds

Garlic

Red chilli powder

Coriander leaves for dal

½ small avocado

2 tbsp onion

2 tbsp tomato

1 tbsp green chutney

Fresh coriander for guacamole

½ lemon juice

Black pepper

Hung curd

Zero-calorie sweetener

1 tomato for salsa

2 garlic cloves

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ lemon juice for salsa

1 tsp ketchup

Oil for brushing rotis Method of preparation For the dal Pressure cook the toor dal with turmeric, salt, a couple of green chillies, and water until soft. Heat two teaspoons of ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds, garlic, and red chilli powder for a quick tadka. Add the tadka to the cooked dal and mix well. For the roti nachos Cut two small rotis into triangles. Brush lightly with oil and air fry for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through. Let them cool slightly, then toss with salt and chilli powder. For the guacamole Mash half a small avocado with onion, tomato, green chutney, fresh coriander, salt, pepper, and half a lemon's juice. Mix well. For the yoghurt topping Mix hung curd with zero-calorie sweetener and a pinch of salt. For the salsa Roast a tomato and two garlic cloves over an open flame until charred. Grind with cumin powder, juice of half a lemon, salt, red chilli powder, and ketchup. To serve Serve half the cooked dal batch with the roti nachos. Add guacamole, salsa, and yoghurt topping. Garnish with coriander and enjoy! {{/usCountry}}

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