Fitness influencer shows how to make sugar-free gulab jamuns with paneer and sweet potatoes

Gulab jamun needs no introduction, especially in the time of festivities. While it is unparalleled in taste, it is not the best thing to have for those who are trying to watch their calorie intake. To help them indulge in the sweet guilt-free during Diwali, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana took to Instagram on November 6 and shared a gulab jamun recipe that uses no sugar, replacing it with monk fruit sweetener.

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The gulab jamuns are made with paneer and sweet potatoes and contain two grams of protein in each delicious ball. The quantities of ingredients listed below are for 18 gulab jamuns. The detailed methods of preparation are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For the dough 100g paneer made from toned milk

½ medium steamed sweet potato

65g oats

15–20 almonds

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cardamom powder

Warm milk, as needed For the sugar-free syrup 250–350ml water

7–8 saffron strands

6–7 tsp monk fruit sweetener, or more as needed

½ tsp fennel seeds Method of preparation For the syrup Add water to a pan and add the monk fruit sweetener. Mix well until the sweetener dissolves. Add fennel seeds and saffron. Simmer for five to six minutes and switch off the flame. Let the syrup cool until lukewarm. For the dough Crumble the paneer and knead it by hand until you can form a soft ball. Add the steamed sweet potato and cardamom powder. Grind the oats and almonds together into a fine mixture. Add the ground oats and almonds along with ghee to the paneer mixture. Mash everything well and bring it together into a dough. Add warm milk little by little, one spoon at a time, if needed, to achieve a soft dough. Divide the dough into 18 equal portions and shape them into smooth balls. For air frying Preheat the air fryer if required. Air fry the balls at 170°C for 18–20 minutes until dark golden brown. Flip them halfway through cooking for even browning. For serving Immediately transfer the hot gulab jamuns into the lukewarm syrup. Let them soak for at least three to four hours so they absorb the syrup. Enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For the dough 100g paneer made from toned milk

½ medium steamed sweet potato

65g oats

15–20 almonds

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cardamom powder

Warm milk, as needed For the sugar-free syrup 250–350ml water

7–8 saffron strands

6–7 tsp monk fruit sweetener, or more as needed

½ tsp fennel seeds Method of preparation For the syrup Add water to a pan and add the monk fruit sweetener. Mix well until the sweetener dissolves. Add fennel seeds and saffron. Simmer for five to six minutes and switch off the flame. Let the syrup cool until lukewarm. For the dough Crumble the paneer and knead it by hand until you can form a soft ball. Add the steamed sweet potato and cardamom powder. Grind the oats and almonds together into a fine mixture. Add the ground oats and almonds along with ghee to the paneer mixture. Mash everything well and bring it together into a dough. Add warm milk little by little, one spoon at a time, if needed, to achieve a soft dough. Divide the dough into 18 equal portions and shape them into smooth balls. For air frying Preheat the air fryer if required. Air fry the balls at 170°C for 18–20 minutes until dark golden brown. Flip them halfway through cooking for even browning. For serving Immediately transfer the hot gulab jamuns into the lukewarm syrup. Let them soak for at least three to four hours so they absorb the syrup. Enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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