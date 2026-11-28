A warm bowl of creamy lemon garlic pasta is what the heart craves in the winter days. Add to that a crispy fried chicken breast, and we have a meal that is both indulgent and high in protein. Taking to Instagram on October 23, food blogger Vipul Tiwari, who goes by the social media handle vipuleatsclean, shared an easy recipe to help us make it at home.
Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares deliciously crispy yam vada recipe: See preparation
The recipe is loaded with approximately 45 grams of protein and contains just about 575 calories. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients (serves one)
For the crispy chicken
- 130 g chicken breast
- 1 tbsp beaten egg
- 15 g breadcrumbs
- ¼ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp mixed herbs
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Oil spray
For the creamy lemon garlic pasta
- 60 g fusilli pasta (dry weight)
- 50 g low-fat paneer
- 50 ml milk
- 5 g cashews
- 2–3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp lemon zest
- ½ tsp Italian seasoning
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Oil spray
- Reserved pasta water, as required
Ingredients (serves one)
For the crispy chicken
- 130 g chicken breast
- 1 tbsp beaten egg
- 15 g breadcrumbs
- ¼ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp mixed herbs
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Oil spray
For the creamy lemon garlic pasta
- 60 g fusilli pasta (dry weight)
- 50 g low-fat paneer
- 50 ml milk
- 5 g cashews
- 2–3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp lemon zest
- ½ tsp Italian seasoning
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Oil spray
- Reserved pasta water, as required
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy recipe to prepare warm, filling lung fung soup at home
Method of preparation
- Crispy chicken: Season the chicken breast with red chilli powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, mixed herbs, salt and pepper. Dip in beaten egg, coat with breadcrumbs, spray lightly with oil and air-fry at 190°C for 10 to 12 minutes, flipping halfway, until cooked through.
- Creamy sauce: Blend the low-fat paneer, milk and cashews until smooth. Lightly spray a pan with oil, sauté the garlic until fragrant, then add the blended mixture, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and lemon zest. Adjust the consistency with a little reserved pasta water.
- Cook the pasta: Boil fusilli pasta according to the package instructions. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce and toss well.
- Add the lemon: Turn off the heat completely before mixing in the lemon juice. This helps prevent the dairy-based sauce from curdling.
- Serve: Top with sliced crispy chicken, extra lemon zest and freshly cracked black pepper. Enjoy while warm.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.