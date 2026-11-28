A warm bowl of creamy lemon garlic pasta is what the heart craves in the winter days. Add to that a crispy fried chicken breast, and we have a meal that is both indulgent and high in protein. Taking to Instagram on October 23, food blogger Vipul Tiwari, who goes by the social media handle vipuleatsclean, shared an easy recipe to help us make it at home.

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The recipe is loaded with approximately 45 grams of protein and contains just about 575 calories. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients (serves one) For the crispy chicken 130 g chicken breast

1 tbsp beaten egg

15 g breadcrumbs

¼ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp mixed herbs

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Oil spray For the creamy lemon garlic pasta 60 g fusilli pasta (dry weight)

50 g low-fat paneer

50 ml milk

5 g cashews

2–3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp lemon zest

½ tsp Italian seasoning

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Oil spray

Reserved pasta water, as required {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients (serves one) For the crispy chicken 130 g chicken breast

1 tbsp beaten egg

15 g breadcrumbs

¼ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp mixed herbs

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Oil spray For the creamy lemon garlic pasta 60 g fusilli pasta (dry weight)

50 g low-fat paneer

50 ml milk

5 g cashews

2–3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp lemon zest

½ tsp Italian seasoning

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Oil spray

Reserved pasta water, as required {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

Crispy chicken: Season the chicken breast with red chilli powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, mixed herbs, salt and pepper. Dip in beaten egg, coat with breadcrumbs, spray lightly with oil and air-fry at 190°C for 10 to 12 minutes, flipping halfway, until cooked through. Creamy sauce: Blend the low-fat paneer, milk and cashews until smooth. Lightly spray a pan with oil, sauté the garlic until fragrant, then add the blended mixture, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and lemon zest. Adjust the consistency with a little reserved pasta water. Cook the pasta: Boil fusilli pasta according to the package instructions. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce and toss well. Add the lemon: Turn off the heat completely before mixing in the lemon juice. This helps prevent the dairy-based sauce from curdling. Serve: Top with sliced crispy chicken, extra lemon zest and freshly cracked black pepper. Enjoy while warm.

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