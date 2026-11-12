From rich gravies to distinct regional spices: 3 Indian vegetarian curry recipes that offer more than the usual paneer dishes: Step-by-step process

If you are craving for Indian curries beyond the usual paneer recipes, then you have to try these three vegetarian curries shared by Chef Nar Singh, assistant sous chef, Bhog Indian Restaurant, New Jersey. These curries bring together lesser-highlighted Indian ingredients and modern cooking techniques, demonstrating how chefs can create sophisticated vegetarian dishes without compromising their regional character.

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1. Smoked pumpkin and makhana curry

Ingredients

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400 g pumpkin, cubed

80 g makhana (fox nuts)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala

2 tbsp cream or cashew paste

1 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

Smoked pumpkin and makhana curry recipe.

Method

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2. Roast or grill the pumpkin until lightly caramelised.

3. Heat ghee and add cumin seeds.

4. Add onion and cook until golden, followed by ginger-garlic paste.

5. Add tomato puree, turmeric, coriander powder and chilli powder.

6. Cook until the masala thickens.

7. Add pumpkin and a little water. Simmer for 8–10 minutes.

8. Add cashew paste or cream and finish with garam masala.

9. Fold in the roasted makhana just before serving.

Chef's twist: A light smoking technique can be used to give the pumpkin a subtle wood-fired character.

2. Anardana gobhi curry

Ingredients

500 g cauliflower florets

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1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, puréed

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp anardana powder

½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp ghee or oil

1 tbsp roasted pomegranate seeds

Fresh coriander

Salt to taste

Anardana gobhi curry recipe.

Method

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1. Roast cauliflower florets until golden and slightly charred.

2. Heat oil and temper cumin seeds.

3. Add onion and sauté until golden.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes.

5. Add turmeric, coriander powder and chilli powder.

6. Cook until the masala becomes thick.

7. Add roasted cauliflower and a little water.

8. Simmer for 5–7 minutes.

9. Finish with anardana powder, garam masala and roasted pomegranate seeds.

Signature flavour: The sweet-tart character of pomegranate cuts through the richness of the masala, giving the cauliflower a bright and distinctive finish.

3. Lotus stem and walnut curry

Ingredients

400 g lotus stem (nadru), sliced

80 g walnuts

1 onion, finely chopped

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150 g yoghurt

1 tsp fennel powder

½ tsp dry ginger powder

2 green cardamoms

1 black cardamom

1 small cinnamon stick

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp mustard oil

250 ml water

Salt to taste

Lotus stem and walnut curry recipe.

Method

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1. Boil lotus stem until tender but still slightly firm.

2. Lightly roast the walnuts and grind them into a coarse paste.

3. Heat mustard oil and add cardamom and cinnamon.

4. Add onion and cook until lightly golden.

5. Lower the heat and gradually add whisked yoghurt.

6. Add fennel powder, dry ginger powder and turmeric.

7. Stir in the walnut paste and water.

8. Add lotus stem and simmer for 10–12 minutes.

9. Adjust seasoning and serve hot.

Signature flavour: Walnut provides an earthy richness and creamy texture to the gravy, while fennel and dry ginger bring a characteristic Kashmiri-style aromatic profile.