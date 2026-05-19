Give Regular Dal A Seasonal Twist With This Tangy Raw Mango Dal Tadka Recipe

Tangy raw mango dal tadka combines soft lentils, kacha aam, tomatoes, and aromatic spices to create a North Indian dal recipe with creamy texture, golden colour, and refreshing sourness. Raw mango dal is commonly prepared during mango season in several North Indian homes where sour ingredients are added to lighter summer dals for extra freshness. Tangy Raw Mango Dal Tadka (Freepik)

The recipe is usually made by pressure-cooking lentils with turmeric and tomatoes before adding raw mango pieces and smoky tadka prepared with cumin, garlic, and chillies. The mango softens slightly while still keeping its sharp flavour inside the dal.

Tangy raw mango dal tadka differs from regular dal tadka because kacha aam adds natural sourness instead of relying mainly on lemon juice or tomatoes. Compared to plain dal tadka, this version develops brighter flavour and lighter finish while maintaining the creamy consistency of cooked lentils.

Lentils provide protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals that help create balanced everyday meals. Raw mango contributes vitamin C">vitamin C and fresh tanginess that pairs naturally with summer foods and lighter eating routines. Using simple spices also keeps the recipe flavourful without making it excessively rich.

Its creamy texture, yellow-orange colour, and mildly smoky tadka make it suitable for lunch or dinner meals. The combination of cooked lentils, raw mango, and roasted spices creates a high-protein summer recipe that feels fresh, practical, and easy to prepare at home.